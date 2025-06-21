Orlando Magic Predicted To Cut Ties With Former First-Round Pick
The Orlando Magic took the week by storm with a series of transactions, highlighted by a blockbuster trade for Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. The move for Bane saw Orlando guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony sent to Memphis along with several draft picks. On Monday, the Magic declined team options for Gary Harris and Cory Joseph. Now, center Goga Bitadze might be next.
Bleacher Report named Bitadze as the player on Orlando's roster who is most likely to be traded.
"Though the Orlando Magic have already made their big swing of the summer, more moves are on the horizon," it wrote. "They already declined team options for Gary Harris and Mo Wagner as they plan around their newer, top-heavier cap sheet and still have some bookkeeping to do and additions to make."
"Goga Bitadze is a good bet to start next season elsewhere. So many teams are in the market for a solid backup center, and he wasn't a featured part of the Magic's playoff rotation," it added. "Orlando has Wendell Carter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac to take on most of its big-man reps, and Wagner is a good bet to be back in town on a cheaper deal if he's fully recovered from his left ACL injury. The Magic can even experiment with more Paolo Bancher-at-the-5 arrangements."
Bitadze has two years and $16 million remaining on his contract. The Indiana Pacers selected the 25-year-old with the 19th pick in the 2019 draft, where Bitadze spent three full seasons before being waived by the Pacers before the end of the 2022-23 season.
Bitadze signed with the Magic soon after and has evolved into a reliable reserve big man after posting career-highs last season.
More Magic Coverage
Orlando Magic Linked To Four-Time All-Star In Dream Trade
Orlando Magic Can Land $204 Million Guard In Franchise-Altering Trade
Massive Trade Pitch Has Orlando Magic Landing Two-Time All-Star Point Guard