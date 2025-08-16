NBA Champion Dethrones Magic's Paolo Banchero Atop Critical Rankings
After headlining the 2022 NBA Draft as the No. 1 pick, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero continues to demonstrate why he is worthy of the first selection. However, others are in disagreement.
In a recent segment of ESPN’s Hoop Collective, insiders Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon and Tim Bontemps constructed a re-draft of the class. This time, Banchero fell to No. 2 behind Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard/ forward Jalen Williams.
“There’s no question Jalen Williams is more decorated,” Windhorst said. “But I still think Paolo Banchero is an absolute guy who can be a franchise player on a real contender.”
The Thunder selected Williams with the 12th pick in 2022.
Both players have achieved similar milestones while outperforming one another in other areas. Like Banchero, Williams has earned an All-Star selection. Banchero owns the higher scoring average, while Williams played a crucial role in Oklahoma City’s title run. Banchero earned Rookie of the Year, while Williams has earned All-NBA and All-Defensive Team nods.
“He [Banchero] is definitely the best offensive player, the highest upside offensive player in this draft without question,” MacMahon said. “His efficiency has been relatively middling; part of that is just being the No. 1 option on a young team as a young player.
“He is the leading scorer in this class by over 500 points despite missing a fair amount of games, and he’s the guy who has scoring leader potential.”
Despite playing in just five playoff games last season, Banchero registered the sixth-highest scoring average in the playoffs with 29.4 points. Williams averaged eight points less with 21.4, placing him at No. 18 in the rankings.
Bontemps emphasized the necessity for Banchero to take a step forward next season, particularly as a perimeter shooter.
“This is a huge year for Paolo and the Magic,” Bontemps said. “Paolo’s three years in the NBA, he shot 29.8 percent, 33.9 percent and 32 percent flat from three while taking more each year.”
“He’s obviously a tremendous offensive player, but by going in and getting this Desmond Bane deal done, the Magic clearly believe they’ve got a window now with the way the East has fallen to potentially be a Conference Finals team, to be an NBA Finals team.”
“Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, their two cornerstone guys, have to take steps forward,” Bontemps added. “Particularly from an efficiency standpoint.”
