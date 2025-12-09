Magic give Paolo Banchero injury update ahead of NBA Cup match vs. Heat

Orlando Magic star forward Paolo Banchero is in his third game back from a long absence that stemmed from a knee sprain.

The former No. 1 overall pick missed 10 games with the injury and is slowly working his way back to the court. With Franz Wagner out for the foreseeable future and the Magic facing off against the Miami Heat in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, many would expect Banchero to reach another level of play. However, head coach Jamahl Mosley confirmed pregame that Banchero is still on a minutes restriction.

"I think he's done a great job of just continuing to find a flow within the game," Mosley said of Banchero in his first two games back from his knee sprain.

"Find a rhythm within what was is happening within the game, finding the easy pass, knowing what he creates when he's out there on the floor, two to the ball, he's coming off of it quick. Getting early, easy baskets in transition is another key for us as we move forward. You know, creating mismatches and keeping them but he's done a great job of finding his flow back into the game."

Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero gestures after making a three point shot in the first quarter against the New York Knicks | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Banchero still on minutes restriction

Banchero played in just over 20 minutes in the Magic's win against the Heat in his return to the court. In the team's last game against the Knicks, the former No. 1 overall pick played just over 24 minutes in a losing effort.

It's an important game for the Magic, but they also have the big picture in mind. With Wagner out, they need Banchero healthy more than ever, so making sure that he isn't rushed back onto the court is perhaps more important than it was before.

Banchero is in the Magic starting lineup against the Heat for their NBA Cup quarterfinal alongside Desmond Bane, Anthony Black, Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr. For the Heat, Davion Mitchell, Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo will start.

Tip-off between Heat and the Magic is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.

More Orlando Magic On SI Stories

How far can Paolo Banchero, Magic go this season?

Magic forward turning heads in rookie season

Magic get familiar face back in starting lineup vs. Heat

Five burning questions ahead of Magic vs. Knicks

Magic get good news on Franz Wagner injury