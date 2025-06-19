NBA Insider Says Desmond Bane Was Better Fit In Orlando Than 4-Time All-Star
The Orlando Magic have had one of the league's worst offenses for more than a decade.
Orlando ranked in the bottom 10 in offensive rating for 12 consecutive seasons, a drought dating to the Dwight Howard era in 2011-12. With the acquisition of Desmond Bane, the Magic aim to elevate their scoring from borderline mediocre to a true juggernaut.
On an episode of the Zach Lowe Show, the NBA insider said Bane will seamlessly integrate with Orlando by providing elite shooting.
"Desmond Bane is perfect for this team," Lowe emphasized. "He is an A plus shooter off movement, off the dribble, off movement in transition, and with very little space required to get a shot off."
The Magic reportedly considered trading for lead guards such as the Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young and Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trailblazers. However, with Bane's efficiency playing off the ball, he meshes well alongside emerging stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
"He's not someone you want to be a number one option, but guess what? The Magic have multiple people they'd like to be number one options, including Paolo Banchero. They don't want one of those. They could have gone after Trae Young. They didn't really do that," Lowe stated.
"That's what separates him from a guy like Anfernee Simons who they definitely sniffed around about and concluded, this player at this higher price was better for their team," he continued. "He is purely additive to everything the Orlando Magic are."
