ESPN Analyst Says Orlando Magic Still Lack One Glaring Key Piece

Shandel Richardson

Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) dribbles as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) defends during the second quarter during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic made a major upgrade by trading for Desmond Bane last week. Still, that not be enough to make them contenders in the Eastern Conference. At least that's how ESPN analyst Tim Legler feels.

He said the Magic are one piece from reaching that level.

"They're not done," Legler said on the ALL NBA podcast. "To me, they still need a natural playmaking point guard, whether that is a guy can get as a starter and then you play [Jalen] Suggs, Bane with him sometimes but more importantly long as there's a guy in the rotation that makes the game easier."

Playmaking is a huge issue because they already have enough scoring with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. They just need a facilitator to help get them the ball.


"Look at all the guys on the roster," Legler said. "None of those guards were natural point guards. They had this collection of hybrids, played a little bit of both. None of them were great three-point shooters. None of them are great playmakers ... I still think if there is one more thing they need to add to the roster, find a natural playmaking point guard. If you can add that to the mix ... now, you look at them as a team and say, `Man, that's a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference."'

Shandel Richardson
