Desmond Bane Prioritizing Community Ties By Embracing Leadership Role In Orlando
Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and head coach Jamahl Mosley praised Desmond Bane for the way he carries himself on and off the court. Just one week into his Magic tenure, he is already displaying the leadership qualities that made him a top target for the franchise.
During his first media availability since the trade, Bane mentioned building a relationship with the community remains a top priority among many goals.
"I want to get to know them," Bane said. "I want to get out in the community. I felt like I did a decent job of that in Memphis, and it changes your perspective on it. You got to turn this place into home like I want to be able to go out to the grocery store and see people that I know and have genuine relationships with them. So I think that they're going to get loyalty, honestly, from the start."
His new teammates are excited about the deal, especially Paolo Banchero, who reposted his photoshoot with the team on social media.
Making the playoffs in four of five seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies is very challenging. Bane expressed strong team chemistry was a key to their success, something he hopes to add to Orlando.
"I talked to Paolo just briefly," Bane stated. "I want to connect with him, whether he's in Seattle or wherever he is. Link up with him for a weekend. We can get in the gym, put basketball to the side, just get a chance to know him as a person. Me and Franz [Wagner] have talked, asking him what do you thinks about where he stays at and stuff like that. Just trying to get a feel for the city. So I'm excited to connect with all the guys. I think it's extremely important. The times that we were really good in Memphis, our togetherness was off the charts. So I think that's got to be priority number one."
