NBA Insider Ties Son of Ex-Magic Guard to Orlando In Draft
The NBA Draft is just hours away, which means it is time for the Orlando Magic to add another piece to their roster for next season and beyond. The front office addressed multiple needs by acquiring Desmond Bane; now it's time to choose a young prospect who fits the identity head coach Jamahl Mosley continues to cultivate in Central Florida. The proper selection might be Michigan State point guard Jase Richardson.
A new prediction by ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony has Orlando selecting Richardson with the 25th pick.
"Richardson is the highest-ranked player (No. 18) on the ESPN big board not to get invited to the NBA draft green room (24 players invited), leaving some uncertainty about where he might end up being selected," Givony wrote. "The Magic are another team that could look to add shooting and backcourt depth and might be intrigued by Richardson's scoring efficiency, defensive intensity and ability to play without the ball."
Richardson is the son of former Orlando Magic guard Jason Richardson, who joined the organization after the halfway point of the 2010-11 season and remained there until 2012-13.
Richardson, 19, is a former four-star recruit who was ranked 24th nationally by ESPN coming out of high school. In his only season at Michigan State, Richardson established himself as a perimeter threat with a 41.2 percent 3-point percentage.
As a one-and-done player, Richardson is lacking experience and will likely spend some time in the G League before contributing at the Kia Center. However, his upside and long-range shooting ability may be intriguing enough for Jeff Weltman to bring the next generation of the Richardson name to Orlando.
More Magic Coverage
NBA Lottery Picks Says Orlando Magic's Jamahl Mosley Is Facing Tons Of Pressure
Another Devastating Injury In East Increases Orlando Magic's Title Chances
Orlando Magic Predicted To Cut Ties With Former First-Round Pick