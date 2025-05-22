NBA Parity Has Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Thinking Title
No NBA team has won back-to-back titles since the Golden State Warriors in 2017-18. Since, six franchises have claimed the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The parity in the league is exciting for Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero.
Banchero recently appeared in downtown Orlando for the "Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass" program, expressing his belief in the Magic's title hopes.
"Oh man, you don't know how excited I am just seeing all these new teams in the Conference Finals," Banchero said. "Definitely going to have a new champion this year, and so it just excites you because that could be us."
"Obviously, it's not going to be easy, and it takes a lot of things to go right, but you know, seeing all these teams get there, all these young players lead their teams, it definitely gets me excited," Banchero added.
In 36 seasons, Orlando has made the NBA Finals twice. The first appearance ended in a sweep loss to the Houston Rockets in 1995. In 2009, they lost in five games to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Banchero's ascension has solidified him as one of the best young players in the league. Already beginning his offseason work, Banchero looks to lead the Magic to the postseason for the third straight year with high hopes of bringing the city its first championship.
