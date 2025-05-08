Two-Time NBA Champion Predicts Productive Summer From Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has already started offseason work, which has garnered the praise of former player Mike Miller.
Orlando selected Miller as the fifth pick in the 2000 NBA draft. He spent three seasons with the organization before becoming a journeyman for the remainder of his career, which included back-to-back titles with the Miami Heat. Miller currently serves as Banchero's agent.
Miller recently posted a series of photos on Instagram of working with Banchero in the gym, using the caption to applaud the work ethic of the 22-year-old.
People ask what's the secret? There is no secret..." Miller wrote. There's a reason @paolo5 is who he is!! The OFF season is just a suggestion to the great ones.. Season ended 8 days ago and this is Day 4 of the Summer work in the books already.. YEAR 4 is going to be a movie.. not many built like this!!
"You're lucky @orlandomagic!!!" he added.
Miller founded LIFT Sports Management in 2020. Banchero signed with the agency before being drafted in 2022. Miller also represents Ja Morant and Banchero's teammate, Wendell Carter Jr.
Despite a torn right oblique limiting him to 46 games last season, Banchero displayed his dominance. He averaged 25.9 points and 7.5 rebounds when healthy, both career highs.
Banchero elevated his game even further in the recent first-round loss to the Boston Celtics, averaging 29.4 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting over 44 percent from the 3-point line.
Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com