The Magic Insider

New Mock Draft Has Orlando Magic Selecting Two-Way Threat

Don Strouble

Jan 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley reacts as he watches trainers work on Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (not pictured) who injured his left leg against the Magic in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley reacts as he watches trainers work on Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (not pictured) who injured his left leg against the Magic in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

If the Orlando Magic choose to retain their first-round draft picks, the organization can acquire young prospects to fill team needs, namely perimeter shooting. Orlando prides itself on defensive identity, something President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman doesn't want to surrender much in the offseason. The Magic receive shooting and defense by taking Washington State guard Cedric Coward.

A recent mock draft from Bleacher Report has the Magic taking Coward at No. 25.

"Scouts anticipate Cedric Coward rising into the first round after his measurements mirrored Kawhi Leonard's and he lit up shooting drills at the combine. While he only played six games in 2024-25, he created enough intrigue with his three-level shotmaking, defense, body type and athleticism to create serious intrigue and visions of upside," it wrote.

Coward's collegiate journey began at the D-III level. As a freshman at Willamette University, He averaged 19.4 points and 12 rebounds. He transferred to Eastern Washington University, playing as a sophomore and junior before his latest stop at Washington State.

Coward only played six games for the Cougars, averaging 17.7 points and seven rebounds before a shoulder injury ended his season.

Coward recently committed to play for Duke University. However, the 21-year-old said he is 100 percent focused on the draft, indicating the end of his collegiate career.

At 6-foot-6, Coward's size makes him a wing threat. He shot 40 percent from the 3-point line last season while racking up 10 blocks, illustrating the ability to be a three-and-D force should the Magic decide to take him.

More Magic Coverage

Ex-Orlando Magic All-Star Has Warning For Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jeff Weltman Says Orlando Magic Were Close To Trade Deadline Deal

NBA Great Believes Ex-Orlando Magic Guard Could Be Today's Steph Curry

Published
Don Strouble
DON STROUBLE

Don Strouble is a sports journalist who covers UCF athletics and the Orlando Magic. Strouble is a contributing member of the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF athletics on SB Nation, as well as Fans First Sports Network. He hails from Northeast Ohio, where his love for Cleveland’s teams served as inspiration to work in the world of sports media.