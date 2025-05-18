New Mock Draft Has Orlando Magic Selecting Two-Way Threat
If the Orlando Magic choose to retain their first-round draft picks, the organization can acquire young prospects to fill team needs, namely perimeter shooting. Orlando prides itself on defensive identity, something President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman doesn't want to surrender much in the offseason. The Magic receive shooting and defense by taking Washington State guard Cedric Coward.
A recent mock draft from Bleacher Report has the Magic taking Coward at No. 25.
"Scouts anticipate Cedric Coward rising into the first round after his measurements mirrored Kawhi Leonard's and he lit up shooting drills at the combine. While he only played six games in 2024-25, he created enough intrigue with his three-level shotmaking, defense, body type and athleticism to create serious intrigue and visions of upside," it wrote.
Coward's collegiate journey began at the D-III level. As a freshman at Willamette University, He averaged 19.4 points and 12 rebounds. He transferred to Eastern Washington University, playing as a sophomore and junior before his latest stop at Washington State.
Coward only played six games for the Cougars, averaging 17.7 points and seven rebounds before a shoulder injury ended his season.
Coward recently committed to play for Duke University. However, the 21-year-old said he is 100 percent focused on the draft, indicating the end of his collegiate career.
At 6-foot-6, Coward's size makes him a wing threat. He shot 40 percent from the 3-point line last season while racking up 10 blocks, illustrating the ability to be a three-and-D force should the Magic decide to take him.
