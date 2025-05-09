Orlando Magic Hope To Maintain Identity With Free Agency Looming
As the Orlando Magic front office prepares for free agency, it wants to achieve a crucial element: Balance.
During the regular season, the Magic were at the top of the leaderboard in defensive ranking, holding opponents to an average of 105.5 points.
As President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman and his staff look for offseason acquisitions, they do not want to abandon their defensive identity.
"For all of the frustration that we have with our offensive struggles, the reason that we've been a good team — not good enough, not where we want to be — is because we always have that elite defense as our backbone, and we don't want to compromise the DNA of our team as we look to improve offensively," Weltman told The Athletic.
The disparity between the offensive and defensive production of the Magic could not be any greater, as Orlando finished 28th in scoring offense.
"That's going to be a big part of our conversation, and that's going to be part of what we have to navigate going forward," Weltman said. "I'd rather start at a really elite level at one or the other before we start to look at how we balance the team than to be stuck in the middle on both sides of the board."
Weltman later added.
"I think we're in a good place, knowing that we can probably spend a little defense on offense and still remain a very strong defensive team. But that's going to be the balance that we have to keep an eye on, for sure," he added.
Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com