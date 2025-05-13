New Mock Draft Has Orlando Magic Taking Big Ten Freshman Sensation
The Orlando Magic have been linked to Illinois wing Will Riley in the upcoming NBA draft, using the 16th pick to acquire him.
In a recent mock draft, ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony tied the 19-year-old to Orlando.
"Though far from a finished product, Riley is viewed by NBA teams as a significant long-term talent. He is a versatile scorer with outstanding shotmaking skill from all over the floor who shows impressive flashes of ability to create shots for himself and others," Givony wrote. "He also has polished creativity as a passer, which is highly intriguing for a 19-year-old. Adding strength and becoming a more consistent shooter and defender will be the next steps in his development, but he showed encouraging progress for Illinois as the season moved on."
Givony understands the organization may part with its first-round picks in a trade to address its offensive needs.
"After back-to-back playoff appearances, Orlando's front office seems intent on helping the team win its first playoff series since 2010, saying it plans to "look through a more win-now lens,''' Givony wrote.
"That might signal a willingness to part with one or both of the team's first-rounders (the Magic also hold the No. 25 pick) if "proven offensive help" becomes available, a search that will likely continue through the offseason," he added.
Riley averaged 12.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 35 games with Illinois. However, he shot 32.6 percent from 3-point range. The Magic need perimeter help now, which Riley doesn't provide.
Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com