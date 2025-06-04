New Trade Proposal Provides Orlando Magic With Massive Offensive Boost
The Orlando Magic's front office faces a crucial offseason. They need to add another scoring option to alleviate pressure on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner en route to elevating their third-worst scoring unit.
Jalen Suggs' offensive game is improving, but a deep injury history and lack of true point guard capabilities leave more questions than answers. The organization is financially limited, but it can acquire an up-and-coming star with relative ease. One recent ClutchPoints article tied Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White to Orlando.
The article wrote:
"The Magic have been linked in multiple reports to guards such as Darius Garland, Trae Young, and Anfernee Simons — all of whom could fill Orlando’s glaring need at point guard. However, a more financially feasible option could be Chicago Bulls guard Coby White."
A realistic trade scenario has the Magic sacrificing defense for much-needed offense.
Magic receive: G Coby White
Bulls Receive: C Goga Bitadze, 2025 No. 16 Pick
Why Orlando does it:
White, 25, is coming off a career-scoring year. His ability to lead the offense and create his shot will not only add another scorer to the mix but also create space for Banchero and Wagner to operate more freely off the ball. This moves Suggs to the two-guard role, a position he's more naturally suited for.
Why Chicago does it:
After ranking 23rd in defensive efficiency and last in points allowed in the paint, the Bulls desperately need an anchor down low. After averaging a career-high 1.4 blocks last season, Goga Bitadze brings a healthy mix of youth and experience. Moreover, Chicago's front office receives a first-round pick in a draft filled with talent.
