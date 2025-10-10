Big 3 playing for Magic tonight?: 3 keys in Philadelphia
After a brief hiatus returning from the Puerto Rico preseason kickoff against the Heat earlier in the week, Orlando is back in pre-season action Friday night in Philadelphia.
With Franz' recent comments saying he's "definitely" ready to play, Orlando could trot out their new trio of Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero, and Franz for the first time as the fourth budding co-star Jalen Suggs expects to remain out until at least opening day of the regular season.
What will Orlando's new big three look like together on the hardwood for the first time?
How much of the Magic's playbook is Jamahl Mosley willing to reveal in a preseason game?
Now's the time to stack lineups, experiment with lineups, and build continuity.
Here are 3 Keys to a #MagicWin in Philadelphia Friday night:
1. 1. Unleash The Desmond Bane - Tyus Jones Backcourt
The Magic saw promising early results from newcomers Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones on the floor together in Puerto Rico.
Orlando must continue to roll out the pair of guards together not only due to their chemistry already built in Memphis, but to see how they fit with varying frontcourt players.
How will the two former Grizzlies look as a backcourt next to Franz and Paolo?
This is important to learn; since Suggs is still recovering from injury, Tyus will likely start in his place in the mean time, and Jalen is unfortunately starting to build a track record of missing x amount of games each season.
2. Work Franz back into the mix as gradually as needed
Franz Wagner is coming off a gold medal FIBA Eurobasket experience, after leading the Magic to the NBA playoffs last season; the man might need a little time recover.
With no need to rush back from injury during preseason times, Orlando would be wise to work Franz back into the rotation as gradually as needed. Any signs of reaggravating any injury is worth pulling the plug on playing time at a moment's notice.
If all is a full go, though, the team can see how Franz looks and feels after hooping all summer long, evaluate his fit with the new backcourt, and experiment with different lineups before the games start really counting.
3. With 76ers missing key frontcourt players, attacking the paint might not be a bad idea
The 76ers are coming off an international road trip of their own, having just traveled from Spain to Abu Dhabi like they're the opening set on tour with Bad Bunny.
In Abu Dhabi against the Knicks, Philadelphia rolled out these five starters: Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Kelly Oubre, Dominick Barlow, and Adem Bona.
While the Sixers backcourt is as promising as they come, the available frontcourt leaves something to be desired.
The paint should inevitably be easier to attack for Orlando's big downhill wings who specialize in doing so, as Phili is missing its elite big man defensive force in Joel Embiid and dynamic wing in Paul George.
The biggest key for Orlando in this one is less about trying to win a preseason game and more about finding key lineup combinations that may brew reliable options in games that matter.