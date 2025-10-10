The Magic Insider

Big 3 playing for Magic tonight?: 3 keys in Philadelphia

Ryan Kaminski

Jan 12, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) drives to the basket in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
/ Mike Watters-Imagn Images
After a brief hiatus returning from the Puerto Rico preseason kickoff against the Heat earlier in the week, Orlando is back in pre-season action Friday night in Philadelphia.

With Franz' recent comments saying he's "definitely" ready to play, Orlando could trot out their new trio of Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero, and Franz for the first time as the fourth budding co-star Jalen Suggs expects to remain out until at least opening day of the regular season.

What will Orlando's new big three look like together on the hardwood for the first time?

How much of the Magic's playbook is Jamahl Mosley willing to reveal in a preseason game?

Now's the time to stack lineups, experiment with lineups, and build continuity.

Here are 3 Keys to a #MagicWin in Philadelphia Friday night:

1. 1. Unleash The Desmond Bane - Tyus Jones Backcourt

Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones smiling in Orlando Magic jerseys
Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones smiling in Orlando Magic jerseys / MANDATORY CREDIT: Dan Savage-NBA

The Magic saw promising early results from newcomers Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones on the floor together in Puerto Rico.

Orlando must continue to roll out the pair of guards together not only due to their chemistry already built in Memphis, but to see how they fit with varying frontcourt players.

How will the two former Grizzlies look as a backcourt next to Franz and Paolo?

This is important to learn; since Suggs is still recovering from injury, Tyus will likely start in his place in the mean time, and Jalen is unfortunately starting to build a track record of missing x amount of games each season.

2. Work Franz back into the mix as gradually as needed

Franz FIBA slam
Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Germany guard Franz Wagner (9) dunks against Greece small forward Kostas Papanikolaou (16) during a menís basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Franz Wagner is coming off a gold medal FIBA Eurobasket experience, after leading the Magic to the NBA playoffs last season; the man might need a little time recover.

With no need to rush back from injury during preseason times, Orlando would be wise to work Franz back into the rotation as gradually as needed. Any signs of reaggravating any injury is worth pulling the plug on playing time at a moment's notice.

If all is a full go, though, the team can see how Franz looks and feels after hooping all summer long, evaluate his fit with the new backcourt, and experiment with different lineups before the games start really counting.

3. With 76ers missing key frontcourt players, attacking the paint might not be a bad idea

Embiid and George in street clothes
Nov 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Injured Philadelphia 76ers Paul George (R) and Joel Embiid (L) look on during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 76ers are coming off an international road trip of their own, having just traveled from Spain to Abu Dhabi like they're the opening set on tour with Bad Bunny.

In Abu Dhabi against the Knicks, Philadelphia rolled out these five starters: Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Kelly Oubre, Dominick Barlow, and Adem Bona.

While the Sixers backcourt is as promising as they come, the available frontcourt leaves something to be desired.

The paint should inevitably be easier to attack for Orlando's big downhill wings who specialize in doing so, as Phili is missing its elite big man defensive force in Joel Embiid and dynamic wing in Paul George.

The biggest key for Orlando in this one is less about trying to win a preseason game and more about finding key lineup combinations that may brew reliable options in games that matter.

Published |Modified
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK

