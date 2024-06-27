3 Players the Magic Could Draft With Their 2nd-Round Pick
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic already made a splash by taking Colorado forward Tristan da Silva with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday.
Now, Orlando will turn its sights to the second round of the draft, which begins at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Magic haven't picked often in the second round since Jeff Weltman became the President of Basketball Operations in 2017. Since 2017, Orlando has only kept three of its second-round picks.
With the Magic holding the No. 47 overall pick in the second round, here are three players they could look to take to round out their 2024 draft class.
KJ Simpson, 6-foot-2 guard, Colorado
Could the Magic unite da Silva with one of his college teammates?
KJ Simpson was a dynamic playmaker for Colorado, averaging 19.7 points and nearly five assists per game. Simpson also shot well from beyond the arc, making 43.4 of his 3s in his junior season. His play earned him All Pac-12 honors twice in his collegiate career.
With Orlando's need to improve an offense that was 24th in points per game and tied for last in 3s made per game, Simpson could add some much-needed juice out of its backcourt.
Jamal Shead, 6-foot-1 guard, Houston
Few players enter the pro ranks as decorated as Houston guard Jamal Shead.
Shead was a consensus All-American and was the Big 12's Player of the Year and the conference's Defensive Player of the Year. The 6-foot-1 guard was the anchor on a Cougars defense that allowed the fewest points per game in the NCAA, averaging 2.2 steals per game.
Shead, who was a three-year starter for Houston, also improved his offensive productivity in his senior season, averaging a career-best 12.9 points and 6.3 assists per game.
Shead's defense would blend right in for a Magic team that was fourth in points allowed per game and second in defensive rating. With Gary Harris and Markelle Fultz set to be free agents this offseason, Shead's experience and defensive prowess could set him up to earn playing time sooner rather than later.
Harrison Ingram, 6-foot-8 forward, North Carolina
It's no secret the Magic's affinity for players with size and positional versatility. Could they add one more player who fits that mold?
Harrison Ingram made an impact in his lone season at UNC, averaging a career-high 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He also improved his efficiency as a scorer, making a career-best 43 percent of his shots and 38.5 percent of his 3s. Before last season, Ingram didn't make more than 32 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Ingram also improved defensively, averaging 1.4 steals per game.
If Orlando believes Ingram is only scratching the surface of his offensive potential, he could be an intriguing pick given that he has the size and positional versatility Orlando covets.
