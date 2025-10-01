Magic rookie making strong first impression at the start of training camp
Training camp is open for the Orlando Magic, and the team's second-round rookie, Noah Penda, is making a strong first impression.
Magic star forward Paolo Banchero spoke highly about the team's No. 32 overall pick, who was one of 23 international prospects drafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, including one of six from France.
"I like him a lot," Banchero said, according to The Rookie Wire's Cody Taylor. "He is pretty quiet as a person, but his game is the opposite. He wreaks havoc out there on the floor. He has a great motor. He plays really hard. He actually has a pretty good feel offensively for how to make passes, when to make a play, when to be aggressive and when to play within the team. I like what I see."
Penda, 20, will be entering his fourth season as a pro despite being a rookie in the NBA. Previously, he played one season for Le Mans Sarthe (LNB Pro A) in France after playing two seasons with JA Vichy (Pro B). Penda was given the LNB Pro A Best Young Player Award while making the All-Star team last year, averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks across 27.3 minutes per game (37 games).
The 6-foot-6 wing only appeared in three Summer League games, averaging 11.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals on 51.7 percent shooting and 30.0 percent (3-10) from 3-point range.
The preseason will be a good test for Penda, who will need to look more comfortable offensively after flashing intriguing defensive versatility in Summer League.
It will be the perfect opportunity to garner more trust from not only head coach Jamahl Mosley, but also the rest of his teammates, including Banchero. You're doing something right if you're earning praise from the team's best player, but the real test will be how he looks against different competition over the next several weeks.
Penda could make his debut against the Miami Heat in the team's preseason opener in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
