BREAKING: Magic's Group in Emirates NBA Cup Revealed
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic now know who they'll be going head-to-head with in the Emirates NBA Cup 2024.
Orlando will be in Group A in the Eastern Conference with the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets. The groups were randomly drawn based on win-loss records from last season.
Here are the groups in the Emirates NBA Cup
Eastern Conference
Group A
New York Knicks
Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Group B
Milwaukee Bucks
Indiana Pacers
Miami Heat
Toronto Raptors
Detroit Pistons
Group C
Boston Celtics
Cleveland Cavaliers
Chicago Bulls
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards
Western Conference
Group A
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Sacramento Kings
Houston Rockets
Portland Trail Blazers
Group B
Oklahoma City Thunder
Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Lakers
Utah Jazz
San Antonio Spurs
Group C:
Denver Nuggets
Dallas Mavericks
New Orleans Pelicans
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
In the inaugural Emirates NBA Cup, which was previously called the In-Season Tournament, the Magic were in a group with the Celtics, Nets, Bulls and Raptors. Orlando went 3-1 in group play, including a 113-96 win over Boston, but didn't advance to the knockout round. The Magic's lone loss in the tournament came against Brooklyn.
The Lakers beat the Pacers in the championship game.
Group games will be played every Tuesday and Friday between Nov. 12 and Dec. 3. The three group winners and one wild card from each conference will make it to the Knockout Rounds.
The schedule then is: quarterfinals, Dec. 10-11; semifinals, Dec. 14; and the championship game on Dec. 17. The semifinals and championship game will take place in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Center.
The 22 teams that don't make it out of the group stage will play two games, one at home one on the road, on Dec. 12 or Dec. 13, and on Dec. 15 or Dec. 16. Teams eliminated in the quarterfinals will go head-to-head on Dec. 12, 13, 15 or 16.
