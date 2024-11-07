Magic-Pelicans Injury Report: New Orleans Without Several Contributors, Magic Missing Big Again
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic are finally back home Friday night after a nine-day, five-city road trip concluded Wednesday night in Indianapolis. In the first of a five-game homestand, they welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to the Kia Center for a 7 p.m. tip.
Orlando is looking to snap a five-game losing skid after a most recent loss to the Indiana Pacers 118-111. The team hasn't yet won since the injury absence of Paolo Banchero began last week (0-4).
The Pelicans come in having fallen victim to the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday evening 131-122. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Jose Alvarado combined for 76 points on the evening, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with the now 9-0 Cavaliers.
Here's the latest on player health and status for both teams entering the contest.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Wendell Carter Jr.: OUT (left foot plantar fasciitis)
Banchero remains out with a torn right oblique suffered Oct. 30 at Chicago. He'll miss his fifth consecutive game Friday night.
Carter Jr.'s third consecutive missed game will come after suffering from left foot plantar fasciitis. He left the second quarter of Sunday's game in Dallas and did not return with the injury. Before that, he'd been dealing with right knee tendonitis.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
- Zion Williamson: Questionable (left hamstring tightness)
- Trey Murphy III: Doubtful (right hamstring strain)
- Dejounte Murray: OUT (left hand fracture)
- Jordan Hawkins: OUT: (low back tightness)
- Herb Jones: OUT (right shoulder strain)
- CJ McCollum: OUT (right adductor strain)
Williamson played Wednesday night in the Pels' loss to Cleveland, but has been dealing with hamstring issues for most of this season.
Murphy III is still sidelined with a hamstring strain suffered at the beginning of October, and is doubtful to play Friday vs. Orlando.
Murray's timetable for a return is 4-6 weeks after surgery repaired a fractured left hand suffered in the first week of the NBA season.
Hawkins has dealt with back issues for the past couple weeks of this season, and will miss Friday's game after playing Wednesday night.
Besides a right sholder strain, Jones has a small low-grade partial thickness tear in his rotator cuff that the Pelicans said could sideline him for up to a month.
McCollum has an adductor strain that is expected to keep him out for two to three total weeks. He's played in four games this year so far.
