Xavier Moon, 29, Still Chasing His NBA Dream with Magic
ORLANDO — The intersection of highly regarded rookies and veteran strivers makes the NBA 2K25 Summer League one of the game's most intriguing proving grounds. Young players, some of them still teenagers, are trying to find their footing at the next level. Journeymen are taking another shot at their NBA dreams.
The Orlando Magic's trio of first-round picks — Anthony Black, Jett Howard, and Tristan da Silva —have attracted most of the headlines.
But when Orlando needed a comeback in the second half Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans, it was 29-year-old Xavier Moon who provided a spark. The veteran guard scored 10 points off the bench in Orlando's 91-86 win.
"Very poised," Chalmers said of Moon's performance. "Very good point guard. He always has been communicating since Day One. He's helping other guys out. He has some experience, so he understands the game."
Moon stepped up at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth, scoring seven of his 10 points in that stretch. In the final minute of the third quarter, Moon got to the basket twice to make a pair of layups that trimmed the deficit to seven. The 6-foot-2 guard hit a crucial 3-pointer with 6:17 to play that cut the Pelicans' lead to two.
Moon's path to this summer-league moment with the Magic is a lesson in perseverance and geography. After a junior college national title at Northwest Florida State and then two years and a degree in exercise science at Morehead State, Moon's basketball journey has taken him to:
- ALM Évreux in France, 2017-18;
- Albany (N.Y.) Patroons, North American Premier Basketball, 2018;
- London (Ontario) Lightning, National Basketball League of Canada, 2018-19, 2019-20;
- Edmonton Stingers, Canadian Elite Basketball League, 2019-20, 2021;
- Maccabi Hod HaSharon, Israeli National League, 2020-21;
- Three separate stays with Agua Caliente (San Diego) and Ontario Clippers, G League, 2021, 2022, 2023; averaging 19.8 points, 6.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds;
- Los Angeles Clippers, five different contracts, 2021, 2022, 2023.
And now a station stop in Las Vegas via Orlando.
Jay Huff, 26, has fewer frequent flier miles than Moon but understands the dream. His resumé includes brief NBA jobs with the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, and Denver Nuggets, as well as each club's G League affiliate.
That's where Huff has crossed paths with Moon. "He's one of the most skilled guards I've ever played with," Huff said. "He deserves a job in the NBA, so it was great to see him get to show that."
The Magic will look to make it three straight wins on Wednesday when they face the Memphis Grizzlies (1-0) at 7 p.m. ET.
