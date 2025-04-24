Celtics, Without Jayson Tatum, Beat Magic 109-100 to Take 2-0 Series Lead
BOSTON – Jamahl Mosley made one thing clear before Wednesday night's Game 2: Yes, Jayson Tatum is an "unbelievable" scorer, but his Orlando Magic would still have their hands full with the Boston Celtics that took the floor.
Led by 36 points from Jaylen Brown, Boston's top-to-bottom firepower proved too much for Orlando to handle, even with Tatum sidelined for the East's No. 2 seed.
The Celtics protected homecourt with a 109-100 victory, giving Boston a 2-0 series lead as the best-of-seven set heads to the Kia Center for Games 3 and 4 this upcoming weekend.
Paolo Banchero tallied 32 points for Orlando – his fifth 30-point performance in nine career playoff appearances – and added nine rebounds and seven asssists. Franz Wagner scored 25 points, Wendell Carter Jr. had 16 points and eight boards.
The Magic shot 47.6 percent from the field and 7-29 from three. The Celtics finished at 45.0 percent and made 12 threes in the victory.
Boston scored 20 second-chance points on 13 offensive rebounds. Orlando turned 11 Celtic turnovers into 15 points.
Here's what else stood out after the final buzzer:
Another poor 3Q haunts Magic
Just like Game 1, the Magic and Celtics were entrenched in a close battle after 24 minutes in Game 2. And just like in Game 1, Boston seized control of the contest with a feverish third-quarter run.
Boston came out of the locker room on an 11-2 run, which forced Orlando to burn two timeouts. The Magic responded with a 9-2 run to draw within five after the second stoppage, but the Celtics answered with a 9-0 run of their own to build back a 14-point advantage.
After Orlando held its opposition to 35.2 percent shooting in a 50-point first half, Boston shot 12-20 and outscored the Magic 31-24 in the frame.
That forced the Magic to fight uphill against the defending champions, and Orlando, despite pulling within two possessions multiple times, never fully completed a comeback.
Free throw discrepancy (and misses)
The free-throw pendulum heavily favored the Celtics Wednesday night.
Boston, the owner of the NBA's lowest FTA rate, had already eclipsed their 18 total free throws from Sunday's Game 1 victory by halftime with 23 attempts.
For the game, it made 25-of-33 looks at the foul line.
Orlando, who shot free throws at the league's second-highest rate all year long, had 10 attempts at the break and got just 24 attempts Wednesday. The Magic converted 15 of those looks – a percentage of just 62.5, which ties for their fifth-lowest this year.
No Tatum, no problem
Tatum's absence from Game 2 was the first of his career in the playoffs. He'd played and started all 114 previous postseason games since his arrival to the franchise.
After being held to 17 points on 8-22 shooting in Game 1, he sat out Game 2 because of a bone bruise in his right wrist. Tatum sustained the injury in the fourth quarter following a hard foul, and there was conversation between games over whether the foul had something extra to it.
Al Horford started in Tatum's place, but as Mosley warned they would pregame, the Celtics' supporting cast made up for his scoring in bunches.
After a 16-point, 6-for-14 performance Sunday, Brown's leading contributions were followed by 20 points from Kristaps Porzingis, 17 points from Derrick White, 14 from newly crowned Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard, and 11 from Jrue Holiday.
Up Next
Orlando hosts Boston for Game 3 at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 25 on ESPN.
To see the full up-to-date series schedule, click here.
