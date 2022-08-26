Skip to main content

ROY Odds: Magic's Banchero Favored After Holmgren Injury?

Holmgren will miss the entire season with a foot injury.

The Rookie of the Year race was supposed to be neck-and-neck this season between Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, but that appears to no longer be the case.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Holmgren will miss the his entire rookie season due to a right foot injury.

“Oklahoma City Thunder 7-footer Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-23 season with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, suffered the injury in a Pro-Am game in Seattle on Saturday,” Wojnarowski wrote.

While it's unfortunate for Holmgren, the injury helps Banchero's odds to become the league's Rookie of the Year.

According to Caesar's Sportsbook, Banchero's odds have increased to +190 at the time of publication. Other sportsbooks have Banchero listed at +200, which is a jump from where he was before Holmgren's injury.

Holmgren was just behind Banchero in the odds around +375, but with his removal from consideration, the Magic rookie is now the heavy favorite.

With Holmgren out of the picture, the biggest threats towards coming for Banchero's top spot are No. 4 overall pick Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings, +500), No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets, +550) and No. 5 overall pick Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons, +550).

Banchero's rookie campaign begins Oct. 19 against Ivey and the Pistons in Detroit.

