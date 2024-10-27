Defense Rests in Magic's Blowout Loss to Grizzlies on Saturday Night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Orlando had some more third-quarter magic on Saturday night, but even a 21-point run wasn't enough to avoid a beatdown in Memphis. The Magic had their worst defensive night of the year and lost to the Grizzlies 124-111 at the FedEx Forum, their first defeat of the year.
The Magic allowed an average of 99 points in their first two wins over Miami and Brooklyn, but Memphis attacked the rim at will all night. And the despite the Magic going on a 21-0 run over 5-plus minutes in the third quarter, this game was all about the Grizzlies' domination in their home opener.
"Nineteen turnovers — (14 in the first half) — for 30 points, you're not giving yourself a chance,'' Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. "Give Memphis credit; they kicked our butts. We're both on a back-to-back but they pushed the pace the entire time.
"The reality is you can't turn the ball over 19 times, and you can't give up offensive rebounds. Our backs were up against the wall from the beginning of the game. When you give yourself a 26-point (halftime) deficit, you're not giving yourself an opportunity.''
At the start, the Magic (2-1) looked like a team on the second night of a back-to-back, being a step slow defensively and allowing 34 points in the first, the most they've allowed in any quarter so far this season. They also made just 1-of-5 three-point attempts — guard Jalen Suggs had the only longball — and trailed by 10 at the first break.
That season-high didn't last long. The Grizzlies followed that up with 35 points in the second quarter to blow the game open. They led by a whopping 26 points at the break, 69-43. Memphis shot 58.7 percent in the half and forced 14 Orlando turnovers.
The Magic have been a teriffic third quarter team out of the gate, outscoring Miami by 21 in the opener and then going on a 13-0 run against Brooklyn to pull away Friday night.
They did the same against the Grizzlies.
Orlando started carving into the lead at the 7:40 mark, going on a stunning 21-0 run to cut the lead at eight (83-75). But they would get no closer. It was a 12-point deficit at the end of three and the Grizzlies grew the lead in the middle of the quarter when the Magic went three-plus minutes without any points on five possessions.
It was good Magic basketball.
"That's our identity, getting stops to get out and run. That's exactly how we know we have to play. We'll learn from it. It's a great group, and they understand exactly what was the case tonight. Turnovers, energy, effort, going back and looking at it, we can analyze it and be ready for Monday because we'll be playing another fast-paced team (in Indiana).''
Franz Wagner led the Magic in scoring for the second straight night, finishing with 23 points. Suggs had 21 and Banchero had 16.
"We stayed together and nobody started pointing fingers. We'll take this and learn from it. They played a better game than we did,'' Suggs said. "Nobody was expecting to go 82-0, but we don't want to drop two in a row. We talk about protecting our home court, and we'll want to do that on Monday. That still holds true. Spirits are still high and we still love each other.''
The Magic played their second straight game without forward Jonathan Isaac, who's dealing with a hip injury. Mosley said his status is day-to-day.
The Magic are back in action on Monday, taking on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET. They hit the road after that, playing five games in eight days in Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Oklahoma City and Indiana.