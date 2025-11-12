Orlando Magic need one key player back

The Orlando Magic started the season with sky-high expectations and have struggled, holding a 5-6 record, but they have been without one of their stabilizers, who will give the bench a serious edge when he comes back: Moritz Wagner.

At media day, Wagner said he was mentally getting in shape following his left ACL tear last December. He explained that he wants to get the recovery “all the way right,” even comparing it to taking special care like someone would for a baby. When it comes to healing from injuries, it’s better to be safe than sorry for coming back too early.

There’s no timetable for his return, but he was the ninth man in the rotation last year and a valuable glue player. His impact as a physical back-line defender, plus as a good rebounder (fourth in percentage previous season), cannot be underestimated because those two things are the most important ingredients to win a championship. Considering how the Magic have slipped from sixth to 14th in rebounding percentage, and have fallen from second to 15th in defensive rating, they need an atidote.

Wagner return key for Magic's success

On the other side, he last scored 12.9 points per game. He is a reliable finisher near the rim, logging 71.1 percent of shots last season, and the most active screener on the team. The latter makes him work as an offensive lineman who gets others loose and is always open on the move. He usually doesn’t hold the ball longer than two seconds either. Keep in mind that the Magic are the 27th-scoring bench in the league and were fourth and 18th in that category over the last two years.

His presence might affect the quicker pace the Magic have tried to embrace, but he’ll help them rediscover their identity since he adds a level of nastiness that’s missing. If he maintains being an average 3-point shooter like last year he can be deployed in a massive lineup next to his brother Franz, whom he has great chemistry with, and Paolo Banchero.

Additionally, playing next to them can make it extremely difficult for opponents to get into the lane. Think back to the 2021-22 campaign when the Cleveland Cavaliers used Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. They always made up for the point of attack defense by being a problem defensively, making it a pain to score in the paint.

Sometimes a team doesn't need another big-time player to come in and save them, rather a role guy who is a star in their post. That person for the Magic may be Wagner.

