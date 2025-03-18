For Magic's Supporting Cast, Aggression is Crucial for Late-Season Success
ORLANDO, Fla. –– Friday night in Minneapolis, when 43 points from Paolo Banchero wasn't enough to capture a winnable game for his Orlando Magic over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wendell Carter Jr. was candid in the losing locker room.
"From the first time he put on a Magic jersey to now, we knew he was going to be a star in this league," Carter said after 118-111 result. "He’s showing it night in and night out."
Banchero and his fellow frontcourt star, Franz Wagner, have each been on a tear since the All-Star break. They're averaging 51.6 points per game in 13 games, and Banchero's 29.4 per contest is second to only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 35.1, with the latter the MVP candidate of a West-leading Oklahoma City team.
It was Banchero's third 40-point game since coming back from break. But, the Magic – 5-8 in that time – have dropped all three contests Banchero's done so in.
"As a supporting cast, we’ve got to do a better job of, you know, relieving some of the pressure off of him," Carter continued Friday night.
Les than 48 hours later, the Magic earned their most significant victory this season – a streak-snapping five-point upset of the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers to close out a 3-2 road trip.
Banchero and Wagner still got their numbers (24 for Banchero, 22 for Wagner), and the two came up clutch late. A 16-footer from Banchero to go ahead by a point was the final lead change of the momentous afternoon, and 17 of Wagner's points came after halftime as Orlando was plus-18 over Cleveland in the final 24 minutes.
Yet, it was far from the duo's most efficient outing as they shot a combined 14-for-41 from the field. Big performances came elsewhere, though.
A 16-point, 14-rebound double-double from Carter helped. So, too, did 15 points and three made triples from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, as well as full-court defense from Anthony Black (17 points) and Gary Harris (game-high plus-17) that helped change the game in the third quarter.
Black had back-to-back threes that gave Orlando a 92-91 lead midway through the fourth quarter Sunday, then a Caldwell-Pope corner triple knotted the score at 100-all with 100 seconds to play.
Those contributions led to Banchero himself crediting the help he and Wagner got as the catalysts for victory.
"They're the reason we won the game," the 2024 All-Star said. "We don't win the game [Sunday] without those guys contributing."
When Banchero and Wagner each missed time with core muscle injuries this season, a mantra kept the Magic afloat sans their two stars: "We have enough." Orlando's customary by-committee approach meant that, in increased roles, a wide range of players were relied upon to make up for the production lost in the aggregate.
There would never be a one-to-one fill-in, but enough help from enough people grinded out wins and comebacks over healthier heavy-hitters.
Slightly diminished roles from those who stepped up would be a tough adjustment in itself as Banchero and Wagner were re-integrated. Thus, sailing hasn't immediately been smooth with them back in the lineup. Orlando is 10-20 since Banchero rejoined the team on-court two months ago and 9-14 since Wagner returned.
But, Sunday's win over Cleveland did more than just remind them what's possible this year. Although they're capable of providing it on a nightly basis and they're often relied upon to do so, it's possible to achieve victory without a 48-minute superstar-caliber night from the likes of Banchero and Wagner.
For the Magic's supporting cast, the ability to replicate their Sunday showcases stems from their aggression. With 13 games left and plenty to play for, Orlando's ability to earn results would be boosted by more by-committee efforts like Sunday's.
"I think it just keeps the defense honest and on their heels, not being able to know exactly what's going to happen on each play," Wagner said Tuesday. "When I talk about aggressiveness, I don't just mean making shots or anything like that. It's just the demeanor that they played with, finding different ways – especially on defense – to change the game."
"Sometimes we tend to defer a lot, mainly speaking for myself, but I think being aggressive is what makes this team so good," Carter said at the Magic's Tuesday practice. "We've got a lot of great players on this team, offensively and defensively. When we're aggressive and confident, it makes the game so much easier for the rest of those guys, for Paolo and Franz.
"I think that's something we saw Sunday, and we have to continue to do."
