What Jamahl Mosley, Anthony Black and Paolo Banchero Said After Magic's Streak-Snapping Win over Cavs
CLEVELAND – The Orlando Magic stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon with a 108-103 road victory, snapping the Cavaliers' 16-game win streak.
After the game, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, guard Anthony Black and forward Paolo Banchero met reporters to discuss the victory.
Here is a partial transcript of each interview, as well as attached video.
Jamahl Mosley
On what the win over Cleveland says about his team...
"The toughness they have, the resiliency that they have to not let last game spill over into this game. We took the good things from last game and learned from them, and we were able to apply it tonight. Understanding what we're capable of doing on any given night, and that's what I think you saw with this group."
On what sparked the Magic's second-half turnaround...
"I think challenging them defensively. You gave them a 38-point first quarter, and I think us understanding exactly who we are and what we need to do. We made shots tonight, which is good, but we challenged them defensively to come out and play the certain style of Magic basketball that we know we can play, flying around. We still have to be better at cleaning up the offensive rebounding, but our job of getting guys off the line, flying around, covering for each other [and] playing with multiple effort all night long."
On the mood in the locker room after the win...
"I mean, 10-day road trip. the last one, coming in here, they're on a 16-game win streak, you focus more on what we're doing. I think that was the key piece in that. We talk about the type of basketball we're playing, and we've said it from the beginning of the year ... We want to be playing our best basketball in March and April. That's going to look different every game, but is it Magic basketball? Can we defend, can we share the basketball, can we show our resiliency and toughness no matter what's happening in a game of runs."
Anthony Black
On what the win over the Cavaliers can do for Orlando to close the season...
"A lot. Obviously with the way it went last time we played them, we knew we had to come in here and respond this game. Just with everything that happened last year, throughout the year and playoffs, just a big game for us. We did a good job of coming together and rallying to comeback and get the win."
On his assessment of how he played versus Cleveland...
"Good. I tried to bring the energy on the defensive end, especially in the third quarter. Just felt like it was a good spot to kind of press and try to get some steals. Me and Gary, we pressed them in the third. Try to make open shots, make the right play and just be in the right position on defense."
Paolo Banchero
On the significance of Orlando's win over the Cavaliers...
"It’s a big win. Last game of the road trip. We knew this was going to be probably the toughest game coming in here on national TV against one of the better teams in the league also on a winning streak. So, big win."
On the contributions from the Magic's supporting cast...
"They’re the reason we won the game, honestly. AB with his effort tonight, offense and defense. Him hitting the big shots and then guarding on the other end. Gary as well, he was huge for us on defense. And then Dell, a huge double-double, just held down the paint. We don’t win the game tonight without those guys contributing."
Up Next
Orlando hosts the Houston Rockets at the Kia Center on Wednesday, March 19 at 7 p.m. ET.
