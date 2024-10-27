Former Magic Summer Leaguer Jay Huff's Career Night with Grizzlies Torches Orlando
Over the summer, center Jay Huff made a bit of a name for himself.
The 7-foot center, an NBA journeyman, had spent parts of three different years with three different teams. But with the Orlando Magic's NBA 2K25 Summer League team in Las Vegas, the former Virginia Cavalier found his footing – scoring 16.8 points a game, shooting 62.1 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three, and averaging five rebounds over five games.
But rather than signing with the Magic on a two-way contract — Orlando had two to utilize — Huff remained unsigned. He'd eventually latch on with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Saturday night, in the Grizzlies' home opener against the Magic, Huff lit up his former team.
Huff was the second-leading scorer for the Grizzlies in Memphis' 124-111 win, scoring 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-5 from long range.
"Jay Huff, what an unbelievable addition [he is] to the group," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said postgame.
Overall, the Memphis bench outscored the Magic reserves 66-45. Six Grizzlies scorers reached double figures.
As FanDuel Sports Network's broadcast coverage went to commercial before postgame coverage began, it caught a moment between Huff and Magic assistant coach Lionel Chalmers, who was the head coach for Orlando in Vegas this past summer. Chalmers patted Huff on the chest, showing respect for his performance on the evening.
Orlando's forgettable night saw the Magic drop its first contest of the year and go to 2-1 on the year.
Up Next
The Magic return home for one game versus the Indiana Pacers before taking off for a five-game road trip. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Monday at the Kia Center.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- ISAAC 'PROGRESSING' WITH HIP INJURY: Despite missing his second consecutive game on Saturday night with a left hip contusion, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said the 6-10 forward is 'progressing.' CLICK HERE
- TOM BREW COLUMN: The Orlando Magic are off to a great start, winning their first two games by 15 points or more. They are doing it in many different ways, too, which is exactly what coach Jamahl Mosley wants. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC BEAT NETS: The Orlando Magic defeated the Brooklyn Nets 116-101 in their home opener Friday night. As they did in Miami Wednesday, the Magic broke open a close game in the third quarter. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.