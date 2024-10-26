Magic's Jonathan Isaac, Missing Second Straight Game, 'Progressing' With Hip Injury
Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is missing his second consecutive game on Saturday night, sitting out with a left hip contusion.
Isaac suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Orlando's opening night victory over the Miami Heat, in which he took a hard fall, went back to the locker room and did not return. Orlando won the game 116-97.
The 6-10 forward sat out Friday night's game vs. Brooklyn at home, a contest he was listed as questionable for heading in. After again being listed as questionable on the second leg of the Magic's back-to-back in Memphis Saturday night, he was downgraded to OUT an hour and a half before scheduled tip. Orlando and Memphis square off at 8 p.m. ET from FedEx Forum for the Grizzlies' home-opener.
"He's progressing," Mosley told reporters in Memphis during his pregame media availability. The decision, he clarified, was "more preventative than anything."
Isaac played 11 minutes with the Orlando second unit Wednesday night in Miami before leaving the contest. In his place Friday night, center Goga Bitadze filled in alongside Moritz Wagner in the second unit's frontcourt as the 10th man off the bench.
Orlando's top defensive weapon has struggled with injury issues throughout his career. He said during media day that he shot up to 250 pounds after finishing last year at 219 pounds. "My biggest impact is being available," he said, coming off an offseason where he felt fully healthy for the first time.
Later in training camp, Isaac said the added weight helps him feel more solid, and that everything "just feels better" in that state.
Saturday night is just the third game of Orlando's 82-game season. Preservation is taking preference over pushing things too hard too early in the year.
