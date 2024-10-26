Magic Win Home Opener as Depth, Defense Wear Down Nets in Second Half
ORLANDO – For the first two and a half quarters of the Orlando Magic's home opener versus the Brooklyn Nets, the outcome appeared uncertain.
Orlando was struggling to assert its will over the Nets, who led by a point, 65-64.
Then, with Brooklyn veterans Dennis Schroder and Nic Claxton off the floor, Orlando found its grip on the game.
The suffocating defense that has become the Magic's calling card rattled the Nets, forcing eight turnovers in the third quarter alone. As they did in Miami Wednesday, the Magic dominated the second half, methodically overwhelming Brooklyn for a 116-101 victory. The Magic take their 2-0 record to Memphis Saturday night to face the Grizzlies.
"I'm very happy with our guys' ability to respond," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said postgame. "I think these are great lessons that we have to learn because there's gonna be a lot of games like this.
"It wasn't pretty. It was clunky. But our guys did a good job of making sure they finished it out at the end."
The Magic hang their hats on the defensive end. They turned Brooklyn over 19 times and scored 25 points on the extra possessions. When the Magic's defense found its rhythm, their offense followed suit.
Franz Wagner led Orlando with 29 points on 10-of-19 shooting and again half of his three-point attempts. Paolo Banchero followed up his 33-point domination of Miami with 15 points, six rebounds and nine assists. Six Magic players scored in double figures.
Moritz Wagner (18 points) and Anthony Black (10 points) helped the Magic's second unit outscore Brooklyn's backups 44-23.
"That's a huge advantage of our team, our depth. I think we're very aware of that." Wagner said postgame. "The willingness for people to step back, sacrifice minutes when somebody has it running, that's a huge advantage for us and I think everybody buys into that."
That depth allowed Mosley to keep starting guards Jalen Suggs and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on the sideline for the entire fourth quarter ahead of Saturday's second leg of back-to-back games.
"Just the ability that you trust guys you put out there [are] gonna perform," Mosley said, emphasizing Orlando's strength in that regard, "they're gonna play hard, play the right way, and keep continuing to pull for each other."
Strong second halves and finding ways to win are hallmarks of mature teams that find success in a season-long gauntlet. That this team is capable of such resilience, no matter how early in the year, is high value for an Orlando team looking to make good on aspirations to reach new heights.
"You've got 82 games, and you can't always have great days," Wagner said. "Sometimes you suck. That's just how it is, the nature of it. You need to know what you're good at at all times, what you can lock in even on bad days. This group knows that.
"It's two games, let's relax a little bit and find another way to win tomorrow."
Up Next
The Magic hit the road for the second leg of the season's first back-to-back, playing the Memphis Grizzlies in the FedExForum. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m ET for the Grizzlies' home opener.
