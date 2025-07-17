Former Magic Forward Signs With Division Rival
A former member of the Orlando Magic is signing with a division rival, according to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto.
"JUST IN: The Atlanta Hawks and Caleb Houstan agreed to a one-year deal, sources told @hoopshype. The 22-year-old shot 50.7% from 3-point range after the All-Star break and has improved his 3-point shooting in each of his first 3 NBA seasons. Agent Jason Glushon finalized the deal," Scotto tweeted.
Houstan was taken in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft out of Michigan and averaged 4.1 points in three years with the Magic.
While Houstan was seen as a hard worker throughout his time with the Magic, it wasn't enough to have his fourth-year team option picked up by the front office. When the Magic signed Tyus Jones to a one-year deal and it was announced that he would wear No. 2, Houstan's days in Orlando appeared numbered.
Houstan's best attribute is his 3-point shooting, which he will look to keep improving while with the Hawks. The goal for Houstan is to have a chance to crack open a bench role with the Hawks in his fourth NBA season.
The Hawks and Magic will get to face each other four times next season as division rivals, where Houstan will look to get revenge on his former team.
