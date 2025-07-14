The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Rookie Making Noticeable Impact Early In Summer League

The Orlando Magic should like what they're seeing from one of their younger players at the Las Vegas Summer League.

Jeremy Brener

Orlando Magic draft picks Jase Richardson and Noah Penda pose with their jerseys at introductory press conference.
Orlando Magic draft picks Jase Richardson and Noah Penda pose with their jerseys at introductory press conference. / Jeremy Brener | Orlando Magic on SI
In this story:

The Orlando Magic are approaching the halfway point in their Las Vegas Summer League run and one player in particular is making an impact.

Noah Penda, the team's second-round pick from France, is flashing the potential that led the Magic to take him in last month's draft.

ESPN insider Kevin Pelton named Penda as one of the notable rookie performers so far.

"The Magic traded up to No. 32 early on Day 2 of the draft to take Penda, who averaged 10.2 point per game in France at age 20," Pelton wrote.

"He flashed a variety of skills Sunday, pulling down a game-high 14 rebounds and recording three steals against the Toronto Raptors, though at times he tried to do too much, leading to five turnovers. On an Orlando team that aspires to contend, Penda should have time to develop, perhaps in the G League."

Penda fits the mold of what the Magic look for in a defender, especially on the wing. He has NBA-ready defense that could guard almost everyone on the court, making him a dangerous player.

Offense is the weakness in his game, but Summer League isn't usually the best indicator of what a player can do since the offense will be in the responsibility of the veterans on the team.

As long as Penda can space the floor and shoot the 3-ball well, he will have a place with the Magic and in the league for a long time.

More Orlando Magic Stories

Orlando Magic In For Long Postseason Run If Desmond Bane Meets Expectations

Orlando Magic Rookie Sounds Off Ahead of Summer League Debut

BREAKING: Orlando Magic Loses Key Piece To Phoenix Suns

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.