Orlando Magic Rookie Making Noticeable Impact Early In Summer League
The Orlando Magic are approaching the halfway point in their Las Vegas Summer League run and one player in particular is making an impact.
Noah Penda, the team's second-round pick from France, is flashing the potential that led the Magic to take him in last month's draft.
ESPN insider Kevin Pelton named Penda as one of the notable rookie performers so far.
"The Magic traded up to No. 32 early on Day 2 of the draft to take Penda, who averaged 10.2 point per game in France at age 20," Pelton wrote.
"He flashed a variety of skills Sunday, pulling down a game-high 14 rebounds and recording three steals against the Toronto Raptors, though at times he tried to do too much, leading to five turnovers. On an Orlando team that aspires to contend, Penda should have time to develop, perhaps in the G League."
Penda fits the mold of what the Magic look for in a defender, especially on the wing. He has NBA-ready defense that could guard almost everyone on the court, making him a dangerous player.
Offense is the weakness in his game, but Summer League isn't usually the best indicator of what a player can do since the offense will be in the responsibility of the veterans on the team.
As long as Penda can space the floor and shoot the 3-ball well, he will have a place with the Magic and in the league for a long time.
