Anthony Black continues to provide steady impact, and more takeaways from Magic-Blazers

Coming off a brutal 23-point loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Orlando Magic closed the four-game road trip with a hardfought 110-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!

Anthony Black picks up right where he left off:

Dec 23, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) prevents the ball from going out of bounds against Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

You couldn't tell it was the second night of a back-to-back for Anthony Black, who was one of the best players in their 23-point loss to Golden State the night before.

Black opened scoring 11 of the team's first 15 points, including three triples. He finished the game with a team-high 22 points with seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. His overall efficiency left a little to be desired, but he canned four 3-pointers and was impacting the game in every which way.

There's not much else to say with how he's continued to grow this season. Growth isn't linear, and he's the perfect example of that.

Tyus Jones puts together best game of season:

Dec 22, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Orlando Magic guard Tyus Jones (2) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4)in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Tyus Jones' rough start to the season is well documented at this point. He entered Tuesday averaging just 2.7 points through 29 games. However, for whatever it's worth, he had his best game of the season in their win against Portland.

Jones opened the night making each of his first four baskets, including three from beyond the arc. He finished with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting and seven assists and zero turnovers.

He's always been a calming presence wherever he's been -- but there was a certain confidence that he had tonight that he hasn't for most of the season. The Magic ultimately needed every one of those baskets/assists, too.

Magic collectively hold off Blazers:

Dec 23, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) and Magic’s forward Jamal Cain (8) defend Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

It got hairy to begin the fourth quarter for Orlando. After once owning a 17-point lead, a 19-2 Blazers run -- capped by Shaedon Sharpe's pull-up jumper -- gave them a 92-91 lead with 8:30 left.

The Magic, however, recaptured the lead without relinquishing it again. For every punch Portland threw, they threw two counters, with the biggest being Desmond Bane's potential game-saving block on Donovan Clingan with 12 seconds left.

Desmond Bane clutch block from behind on Donovan Clingan pic.twitter.com/Nba60Tt0C0 — The Magic Way (@MagicFilmRoom) December 24, 2025

He has a knack for the dramatic, doesn't he?!

It was a strong response on the second night of a back-to-back, concluding the road trip an even 2-2. They return to the court Friday against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. EST.

