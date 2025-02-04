Warriors' 3rd-Quarter Burst, Late Rally Hand Magic 4th Straight Loss
Down 15 points to the Golden State Warriors heading to the fourth quarter, the Orlando Magic would need to rediscover their fighting spirit.
They'd done just that by opening the quarter on a 25-8 run and taking a 92-90 lead with 4:27 to play. But the Magic's late-game issues with execution – an issue they aimed to rectify before going West – would again rear their ugly head.
Golden State closed the contest on a 14-7 run, handing Orlando a 104-99 loss Monday nigh at the Chase Center. It was the Magic's fourth straight loss, dropping them to 24-27 this season as their midseason malaise continues.
"I don't know if we even got a stop," guard Cole Anthony said of the closing stretch. "We might have got one or two stops in that final stretch, but ... we couldn't stop them, at least in that final stretch."
The Magic have now lost nine of their last 10 games and 11 of their last 13.
Through the first 24 minutes, Orlando was doing better to not let missed shots affect their defense – something that's harmed them and contributed to losses as of late. Despite shooting just 34.6 percent from the field and 3-of-16 from three, Golden State was no better in that stretch – just 36.6 percent from the field and 5-of-23 from distance.
The score was knotted 43-all at the break, and only so because Orlando surrendered a seven-point lead with 1:47 to play before half. However, the Magic would only keep their opposition quiet for so long.
The Warriors, who entered the contest averaging the fourth-most made threes per game (15.6), would finally burn the Magic for not taking more advantage of their slow start. Golden State shot 57.9 percent from the field and 6-of-8 from three in the third quarter, outscoring Orlando 39-24 in the third quarter.
That gave the Warriors the cushion and time to react to – and ultimately thwart – the Magic's fourth-quarter comeback attempt.
"We always talk about it coming down to those final possessions – it's never that," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said postgame. "It's a 39-point third quarter where you let go a little bit, your communication breaks off, you don't knock some shots down."
"That third quarter is what puts us in that hole," Anthony said. "We fought. I don't think it's a question of our fight. We just had mental lapses where we give up a [39-point] third quarter. We give up as many points in the third quarter as we do in the first half.
"It's going to be hard for us to win games like that."
Anthony finished with a game-high 26 points off the Magic bench, and both Franz Wagner (21 points) and Paolo Banchero (18) joined him in double figures. As a whole, Orlando shot 43.4 percent from the field and 8-for-32 from distance.
For the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins' 25 points and Stephen Curry's 24 were the high marks. Golden State finished 43.6 percent from the field and 12-of-39 from three.
Orlando was just 5-of-10 from the free-throw line while Golden State finished 24-of-34.
"You look at a 15-0 free throw count in that third quarter," Mosley said. "I think just our ability to defend without fouling, one and then our ability to attack the basket. We had 52 points in the paint, attack[ed] the basket 47 times and shot 10 free throws. That's a factor in it but that's not the only factor in this game."
Jalen Suggs, who was downgraded from questionable to doubtful to out throughout Monday, missed his fourth straight game because of a left quad contusion.
Up Next
The Magic's road trip continues Wednesday night versus the new-look Sacramento Kings. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET. Full Schedule
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- HOW RECENT FOX, LUKA TRADES AFFECT MAGIC'S TRADE DEADLINE OUTLOOK: Has the changing landscape at the trade deadline affected Orlando's plans? CLICK HERE
- TRADE DEADLINE PRIMER: Laying out Orlando's situation as Thursday's deadline looms. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC STICKING WITH BANCHERO THROUGH GROWING PAINS: Paolo Banchero is struggling to rediscover his rhythm, but the Orlando Magic have his back during the process. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC SEARCHING IN MIRROR FOR IDENTITY: After getting "punked" Thursday night in Utah, Orlando is looking to be the aggressor again. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.