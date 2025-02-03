How Recent Luka, Fox Trades Affect Magic's Outlook at Trade Deadline
As the 2025 NBA trade deadline makes it's approach, blockbuster deals have gone down on consecutive nights.
First, the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers completed what could be considered one of the most shocking trades in NBA history early Sunday morning, agreeing to swap superstars Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis (among other pieces) for one another.
Then, on Monday night, the Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls completed a three-team deal that pairs De'Aaron Fox with Victor Wembanyama on the Spurs, moves Zach LaVine to the Kings and sends a package of picks and players to the Bulls.
The Orlando Magic aren't involved with either deal. But, that doesn't mean those dominos falling couldn't affect their outlook on this upcoming trade deadline.
The Magic, 24-26 this year, could use a boost in perimeter scoring and potential frontcourt depth. They're on track to be the worst three-point shooting team in the past decade, and they're currently the lowest-scoring team in the NBA. Advanced analytics aren't kind to them, either.
The Magic, 24-26 this year, could use a boost in perimeter scoring and potential frontcourt depth. They're on track to be the worst three-point shooting team in the past decade, and they're currently the lowest-scoring team in the NBA. Advanced analytics aren't kind to them, either.
Regarding the Doncic-Davis trade, the Magic – like many others – are just bystanders. Neither Los Angeles nor Dallas had much that would realistically fulfill a need Orlando has at this deadline.
If anything, it proves that if a consensus top-5 player at age 25 can be moved less than a year after leading a team to the Finals, then few players in this league are truly "untouchable." It just depends on the respective front office's price.
In terms of the Kings, Spurs and Bulls doing business centered around Fox and LaVine, those players had the feel of the big-name, big-contract players that were going to be moved.
The Spurs are rightfully buying into the future of their 2023 No. 1 overall pick by getting Wembanyama his star guard for years to come. The Kings expanded their draft capital and took on a proven high-volume scorer in LaVine, who also comes with a high price tag, while the Bulls further shifted focus toward the future.
A Chicago Sun-Times report surfaced last week, stating that the Bulls were open to parting with anyone on the roster not named rookie Matas Buzelis at the deadline. That means for the right price, guards like Lonzo Ball and Coby White or former Magic center Nikola Vucevic could also find new homes at this deadline if they were to continue to sell off.
Before he signed a new four-year deal with the Kings this past offseason, reserve guard Malik Monk was set to attract suitors in free agency. He's another guard who has the microwave scoring capability that Orlando lacks. It's unclear whether Sacramento desires to continue making moves across its roster, though.
Regardless, the deadline's fast approach is bringing intriguing moves that are shaping the season's stretch run.
Time will tell if the Magic will get involved.
