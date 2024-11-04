How to Watch Orlando Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, Nov. 4
The Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder are set to square off for the first time in the 2024-25 NBA season on Monday night. Tipoff between the Thunder and Magic is set for 9:15 p.m. ET inside the Paycom Center in downtown OKC.
The Magic head into the game 3-4, having lost Sunday night 108-85 to the Dallas Mavericks on the first night of a back-to-back.
Oklahoma City Thunder comes in with a day's rest after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers on the road 105-92 to remain unbeaten so far this year.
How to Watch Magic at Thunder
Who: Orlando Magic (3-3) at Oklahoma City Thunder (6-0)
When: Monday, November 4, 9:15 p.m. ET
Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Magic Audio Network
Point Spread: Oklahoma City -12.5
Last Meeting: Oklahoma City 127, Orlando 113 on 2/13/24
Leading Scorers (active)
Orlando Magic
- Jalen Suggs: 17.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 44.1 FG%, 36.5 3PT%
- Franz Wagner: 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 48.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT%
- Moritz Wagner: 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 50.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT%
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 26.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 47.1 FG%, 27.9 3PT%
- Chet Holmgren: 17.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 54.3 FG%, 29.2 3PT%
- Jalen Williams: 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 42.7 FG%, 37.9 3PT%
- Lugentz Dort: 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 51.0 FG%, 48.1 3PT%
- Aaron Wiggins: 10.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 52.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 106-147 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder: Daigneault is the reigning Coach of the Year in the NBA. He's spent his entire NBA coaching career with the Thunder, from being the head coach of Oklahoma City's G League affiliate to serving a season as an assistant with the Thunder, then becoming the team's head coach in 2020. Prior to his NBA beginnings, he was an assistant at Holy Cross and Florida in the collegiate ranks after four years as a student manager with Jim Calhourn at UConn. At age 39, Daigneault is one of the NBA's youngest and brightest coaches.
