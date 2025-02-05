How to Watch Orlando Magic at Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, February 5
The Orlando Magic's West road trip continues Wednesday night on the first night of a back-to-back versus the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET from Golden 1 Center.
After falling Monday night to Golden State, the Magic's recent losing skid hit four straight, meaning they've lost nine out of their last 10 games. Orlando is 24-27 this season.
Sacramento is 25-24 after a slim road victory over Minnesota on Monday night. The team is expected to have new guard Zach LaVine, who was acquired in the recent De'Aaron Fox, in uniform for his Kings debut.
How to Watch Magic at Kings
Who: Orlando Magic (24-26, 8th in East) at Sacramento Kings (25-24, 8th in West)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Wednesday, February 5, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. local
Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass
Radio: 104.5 The Beat (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Sacramento -5.5
Last Meeting: Sacramento 109, Orlando 107 on 3/24/24
Injury Report
Who's in, who's out for Orlando and Sacramento?
Game Notes
- Orlando has lost the last six meetings with Sacramento and 12 of the last 15
- The Magic have lost nine of their last 10 games and 11 of their last 13
- Magic Exec. VP of Basketball Ops. Pete D'Alessandro was the Kings' GM from 2013-15
- Magic assistant coach Jesse Murmuys spent two seasons as an assistant in Sacramento
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 24.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 46.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT%
- Paolo Banchero: 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 42.0 FG%, 28.7 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs (doubtful): 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 41.0 FG%, 31.4 3PT%
- Goga Bitadze: 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 61.4 FG%
Sacramento Kings
- Zach LaVine: 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 51.1 FG%, 44.6 3PT%
- DeMar DeRozan: 21.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 48.4 FG%, 32.5 3PT%
- Domantas Sabonis: 20.6 points, 14.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 59.8 FG%, 46.0 3PT%
- Malik Monk: 18.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 44.9 FG%, 33.1 3PT%
- Keegan Murray: 12.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 43.6 FG%, 32.6 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 127-170 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Doug Christie, Sacramento Kings: Christie took over as the interim head coach after Sacramento fired Mike Brown earlier this season. Christie had a 15-year career as a player, five of which coming with the Kings, and the rest spanning six other teams. He'd been an assistant for four seasons on the Sacramento staff before taking over as interim HC 18 games ago. So far, the Kings are 12-6 since he's assumed the position.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- BANCHERO'S FIRST PLAYER-EXCLUSIVE SHOE TO HIT SHELVES: Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero will have his first-ever publicly available shoe released by Jordan Brand on February 17. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC 'CONTROLLING THE CONTROLLABLES' AS DEADLINE LOOMS: "To a degree, they control our destiny," Cole Anthony said. "But [at] the end of the day man, I just try to focus on myself, focus on this unit and control what I can control." CLICK HERE
- HOW RECENT FOX, LUKA TRADES AFFECT MAGIC'S TRADE DEADLINE OUTLOOK: Has the changing landscape at the trade deadline affected Orlando's plans? CLICK HERE
- TRADE DEADLINE PRIMER: Laying out Orlando's situation as Thursday's deadline looms. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC STICKING WITH BANCHERO THROUGH GROWING PAINS: Paolo Banchero is struggling to rediscover his rhythm, but the Orlando Magic have his back during the process. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC SEARCHING IN MIRROR FOR IDENTITY: After getting "punked" Thursday night in Utah, Orlando is looking to be the aggressor again. CLICK HERE