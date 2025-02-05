Jordan Announces Release Date for Magic's Banchero's First Player-Exclusive Shoe
For the first time in his career, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero will soon have a sneaker with his logo publicly available for sale.
Jordan Brand officially announced the release of Banchero's Heir Series PE on Wednesday morning. Banchero signed with Jordan in October 2022 ahead of his rookie season with the Magic.
Set to release February 17 this year, the shoes' retail price is $110.
The Heir Series is Jordan Brand's brand-new unisex shoe brings insights from the women's game and is built for all basketball players, Nike said.
“I’m proud to help Jordan Brand uplift and celebrate women in sports while also wearing a shoe that stands for both performance and purpose," Banchero said in a Nike release. To have my Player Edition be part of the movement is an honor.”
WATCH: Magic's Paolo Banchero makes cameo in new Jordan "Unbannable" commercial
The shoes feature the iconic 'Jumpman' logo on the right tongue and Banchero's signature 'P5' logo on the left. The teal and green colorway pays homage to his mother Rhonda Smith-Banchero, a former WNBA player, and his grandmother.
“Women athletes have always been a huge part of basketball for me: They’re the ones who taught me the game,” Banchero said. “My mom played in the WNBA and in college, and she instilled in me the discipline and dedication it takes to win. She and my grandmother have been my biggest inspirations, and without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today. To have my first Jordan Brand Player Edition honor them is special — it’s a way to show my gratitude and remind myself of the foundation they built for me. Every time I step on the court wearing these, I’m carrying their legacy with me.”
Banchero's mother, Rhonda Smith-Banchero, was a four-year standout at the University of Washington and three-time All Pac-12 performer. She was inducted into the Husky Hall of Fame in 2004.
She spent time with the Seattle Reign and Portland Power in the American Basketball League before being drafted by the Sacramento Monarchs in the 2000 WNBA Draft.
Banchero has also long cited the impact of the Boys & Girls Club on his upbringing, and many community events Banchero completes involve giving back to local B&G clubs around the country.
Earlier this year, he surprised a number of members from the Harlem Club with a shopping spree at the NBA Store in New York City. Then, when the Magic were home around the Christmas holiday, he and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope treated kids from three Central Florida B&G Clubs to a Walmart shopping spree to help spread Christmas cheer.
Rotary Style is an AAU program rooted in Seattle and linked with the B&G Clubs of King County. With a rich history of producing talent, Banchero is one of numerous alums to go on and play professionally.
“To be able to honor Rotary on my first Player Edition is a full-circle moment,” Banchero said. “It’s a place that shaped me not only as a player but as a person, too. It’s just one way I can give back to them and show love to the program that helped me get to where I am today.”
During the Magic's recent trip to Portland – the closest NBA city to Banchero's Seattle roots – he took time to meet players visiting the game.
