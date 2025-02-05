Magic-Kings Injury Report: Wednesday, February 5
The Orlando Magic's West road trip continues Wednesday night on the first night of a back-to-back versus the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET from Golden 1 Center.
After falling Monday night to Golden State, the Magic's recent losing skid hit four straight, meaning they've lost nine out of their last 10 games. Orlando is 24-27 this season.
Sacramento is 25-24 after a slim road victory over Minnesota on Monday night. The team is expected to have new guard Zach LaVine, who was acquired in the recent De'Aaron Fox, in uniform for his Kings debut.
Here's the latest on player health, injuries and status before tip.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Doubtful (left quad contusion)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
Suggs was said to be 'progressing OK' after being downgraded to out last game vs. Golden State on Monday. It was his fourth consecutive absence, and the Orlando fourth-year guard could miss a fifth straight contest on Wednesday.
Neither Caleb Houstan (out vs. GSW; illness) or Jonathan Isaac, who left last game for an extended period after a hard fall and re-entered the game in the fourth quarter, are on the Magic's injury report.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report
- Isaiah Crawford: Out (G League)
- Colby Jones: Out (G League)
The Kings have no injuries to report for the matchup.
