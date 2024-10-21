Magic's McClung Ready to Give Everything He Can on Two-Way Deal
ORLANDO – Mac McClung had been waiting for this moment to come.
Called into a meeting about his NBA future at the conclusion of the Orlando Magic's training camp, McClung received word that the team would convert his Exhibit 10 contract into a two-way deal.
"It was just a special moment," McClung said Monday, recalling the meeting. "I've been working hard to get something like this. It was just very special, and a relief, for sure."
Because the NBA allows 18-man rosters to expand to 21 during the offseason, Orlando utilized the five open spots not taken by players already on guaranteed deals or two-way contract to bring players into camp on Exhibit 10 deals – non-guaranteed contracts that essentially serve as training camp invites. While some players were waived in favor of others, McClung was a constant.
When Sunday's deadline to waive players on non-guaranteed deals and not incur a per day cap hit came around, the Magic waived four of the five players still in camp on Exhibit10 deals. With Orlando leaving one two-way spot open, McClung was the only player to have his contract converted, meaning his bonus becomes a salary guarantee for this year.
Asked how he'll take advantage of the opportunity, McClung has made it clear his new team would be getting his all.
"Everything I can," McClung said. "I'm very grateful for the organization from top to bottom. I feel like I've got a good relationship with a lot of the front office, to the coaches and everything like that.
"I'm gonna take it day by day, listen, take everything in and do my very best."
He's bounced around as a pro. McClung has four NBA games under his belt with three different franchises (Chicago, LA Lakers and Philadelphia), but none since the 2022-23 season. In the NBA G League, however, McClung has continually put on a show.
Through 86 games and 82 starts with G League teams South Bay, Windy City, Delaware, and Orlando affiliate Osceola, he's averaged 21.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 32 minutes a game. For his career, he's shot 51.0 percent from the floor and 41.5 percent from three. Just last year, McClung was the G League's MVP with the Osceola Magic, averaging a league-best 25.7 points, as well as 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists in 35.4 minutes a game.
"He deserves it," Magic forward Jonathan Isaac said. "He's been through it. He's worked extremely hard. [He] has had great seasons in the G League, and I think it's great for him to get this opportunity."
McClung, now 25 years old, went unchosen during the 2021 NBA Draft. But before he was a three-year college standout at both Georgetown and Texas Tech, McClung was an internet sensation in high school for his high-flying dunks and athleticism. Many of McClung's Gate City High School YouTube mixtapes went viral and his name was a known commodity around basketball circles upon his arrival to the NBA.
Despite his short stints in the NBA, McClung is the reigning back-to-back Slam Dunk contest champion at All-Star weekend, with the league making an exception to let him participate.
But players labeled only as dunkers don't get NBA contracts. McClung, a capable scorer and playmaker in every setting he's played in thus far, knows it isn't just his flashy dunks that interest the Magic.
"I've always felt I'm more than that," McClung said. "That's something that's a part of me and I definitely embrace it, but that's not who I am as a player. I think people who watch the games realize that, so I'm not really pressed to explain that to anybody."
Because of McClung's two-way status, he's limited to 50 NBA games in the 2024-25 season. Since the G League training camp doesn't start until October 28, McClung will likely be with the team for the Magic's home opener this Friday, where the Kia Center crowd will be eager to roar for its home team.
"[I'm] super excited. This place is amazing," McClung said. "Even for the preseason game, you saw the energy here. So I can't imagine what it's going to be like."
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- HOW TO WATCH THE MAGIC THIS SEASON: What the rebrand of Bally Sports to FanDuel Sports Network means for how you can watch the Orlando Magic this year. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC STOCK REPORT: Now's a good time to take a look at three players — Paolo Banchero, Anthony Black, and Franz Wagner — and what their preseason performances could mean in the new year. CLICK HERE
- 'ALL GLORY TO GOD': The reactions from Mac McClung and his Magic teammates after his contract was converted to a two-way deal on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC CONVERTS MCCLUNG TO A TWO-WAY: The Orlando Magic converted Mac McClung's partially guaranteed contract into a two-way contract and waived Jarrett Culver, Alex Morales, Jalen Slawson and Ethan Thompson. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.