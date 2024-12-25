How the Magic Gave Back to Central Florida this Christmas Holiday
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic pride themselves as an organization of givers.
Founded on the principle that they should be stewards in their community, the Magic celebrated 100,000 hours of community service in the Central Florida area this past summer. Each year, the Rich and Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award is given to a player on the team that dedicates their efforts off the court for the purpose of enhancing others's lives.
They're a band of brothers on the court, but their family extends to those who fill the Kia Center and those that live in and around the place this franchise has called home for 36 years now.
This year, as part of the NBA Cares Season of Giving, the Magic hosted several events throughout December that highlighted players, coaches and staff decking the halls of Central Florida with the spirit of the holidays.
Because of Orlando's home-heavy stretch to end the year, events spanned nearly three weeks in the leadup to Christmas.
Here's a look at how the Magic got in the spirit this season:
A Cole Christmas
Anthony, a former Rich and Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award winner and the Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner for the month of October, hosted his second annual "A Cole Christmas" holiday party on Dec. 22.
Held inside Dr. James R. Smith Center gymnasium in Orlando, Anthony hosted local youth from the Washington Shores and Richmond Heights communities for a fun afternoon of games, food, raffle prizes and giveaways.
Each attendee went home with a gift of their choosing at the conclusion of the event, too.
"This is what it's all about, man," Anthony said. "Just preparing the next generation, trying to give them something to just put a smile on their face... I'm so blessed– it just puts a smile on my face to be able to help these kids out.
"Not a lot of people get this opportunity to be able to be put in a position like this to help out so many kids and give back to so many families."
Magic's Big Give
An annual tradition 16 years running, the Magic showered one local family of three with an extensive holiday surprise during halftime of the Dec. 21 game versus the Miami Heat.
This year, Liz, a single mom with two daughters, received a smattering of gifts to assist them through difficult times this holiday season.
As revealed during halftime the Magic gifted the family with a 65" TV, air fryer, kitchen aid mixer, pots and pans, arts and crafts and other household essentials.
Thanks to the franchise's numerous partners, they also received a variety of extra gifts:
- Kia – 2025 Kia Sorentoy X-Line
- AdventHealth - $5,000 for home furnishings
- Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks – one family meal per week for 12 months and a custom clothing experience (includes a personal design consultation, custom wardrobe creation for each family member with multiple outfit sets all from Boujee T’s Studio)
- Caribe Royal – three day, two night stay for family
- Disney – three Disney Park Hopper passes
- Papa Johns – pizza for a year
- PDQ - $500 gift card
- Planet Fitness – 12-month Black Card membership
- ReRoute Americas -- $10,000
- TELETIES – gift package
- Total Wireless – phones for the entire family and up to one year of service for all devices
- Waters Car Wash – two-year top-tier membership
- Wendy’s – gift package featuring gift cards
The family was also selected as the 2024 Habitat for Humanity Orlando and Osceola Homeowner, which the team sponsored.
As the chosen recipient, they were gifted courtside tickets to the Magic/Heat game and were told they'd be featured as the "family of the night" to keep the evening a surprise.
Wagner Bros Foundation for Foster Children Holiday Party
On Friday, December 20, the Magic's Franz and Moe Wagner hosted youth from the Foundation for Foster Children for a Giving Tree Holiday Party inside the team's practice facility.
Meals were provided for all attendees in the AdventHealth Training Center's lobby area while both Franz and Moe went around and spent time with the youth at the event. After everyone's food was finished, the duo then led the kids out to the practice court, where gift bags full of items off their individual holiday lists were waiting for them.
Those gifts were courtesy of Franz and Moe.
"I think it's really important, especially for people who may not have a bunch of family around, to still celebrate this time," Franz said. "We want to do our part to help them a little bit and bring a smile to their face."
Their Thanksgiving turkey drive in November also benefitted the Foundation for Foster Children. For the Wagners, they know how rare their situation is – two brothers, in the same league, on the same team, at the same time.
But because of Orlando's extended period at home, Moe and Franz also got to visit with family and friends who made the trip over to spend the holidays together. From a distance, they watched with hearty smiles as their children spread cheer and joy during the season.
"I think we both grew up very, very privileged," Moe said. "I think with that comes an awareness that you can't take that for granted, and also, attitude and willingness to give back. Gratefulness, gratitude, and we want to kind of create that same environment for others that might not have been as lucky.
"Kids are awesome. It's so easy to bring a smile to their faces. It's very important to us and it's so easy to do."
Pepsi Holiday Shopping Spree for Youth
Later that Friday, on Dec. 20, another annual tradition for the Magic during the holiday season carried out: a Walmart shopping spree for youth. This season, Orlando's Paolo Banchero and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, plus several members of the G League Osceola Magic, participated in the event this season.
The event hosted 100 kids spanning three local Boys and Girls Clubs – Walt Disney World Clubhouse, Levy-Hughes Clubhouse and Bradley-Otis Clubhouse. The kids were given $100 in gift cards from Banchero, Caldwell-Pope and Pepsi each for $300 total to sift through the Walmart Supercenter on Princeton Street in Orlando.
After the event, the kids were treated to pizza from Papa John's.
Banchero took select Boys and Girls Club members from the Harlem branch on an NBA Store shopping spree during the Magic's trip to New York. Growing up in and around the Boys and Girls Club, being able to give back to something so personal for Banchero is special.
"This is where I spend most of my time (in Orlando) every year," Banchero said of the added meaning of giving back to the city. "All these kids, whether they watch me play or don't watch me play, I'm on the only pro sports team in their hometown. For them to be able to see me, get to know me and be close around... I know how much of an impact it has on these kids because I was in the same position. So it's awesome to get to do stuff like this."
Caldwell-Pope, a father of five, said an event like this does mean more to him because he's a father. He also joked that he wanted to bring his kids with him but was afraid he'd lose them in the chaos. Or, that they'd want to go shopping, too.
"I just want to enjoy this moment, giving back," Caldwell-Pope said. "And also, I talk to my kids about this. Just being able to give back and knowing what it means."
Caldwell-Pope was also a member of the Boys and Girls Club when he was younger, and he remembers being a kid, too. But unlike Banchero, who has memories of meeting Seahawks players while at the Boys and Girls Club, this was a new arena to step into for Caldwell-Pope.
"I never got an experience like this. This is my first time doing this as well," he said.
Wendell Carter Jr. A Platform Squared Foundation Flight 34 Aviation Holiday Party
Wendell Carter Jr.'s family foundation, A Platform Squared, hosted a holiday party for 20 youth from Carter's Flight 34 Aviation program to celebrate their academic accomplishments for the fall semester of school.
The event, taking place at Debonair Orlando downtown on Dec, 18, hosted Evans and Oak Ridge High School students for an evening of celebration – including a meal provided by the restaurant, new backpacks, a Flight 34 hoodies and transportation to and from the event.
Students were also surprised with a brand new iPad and Bluetooth sound collars. One student, Paolo, achieved a 5.34 GPA throughout the semester. For his above-and-beyond efforts, he was presented with a signed jersey from Carter Jr. and a new set of Bluetooth headphones.
"It's super special. The timing of it was perfect," Carter said. "Going into Christmas, I think it was just a great opportunity just to kinda be Santa Claus.
"It's just a blessing that I was able to just reward the kids who have excelled academically. Our society, in my opinion, doesn't give a lot of light to those things. It's all about who scores the most touchdowns or who scores the most points. Sometimes, we have to give credit to the ones who are doing well in the classroom. That's kind of what my foundation is all about – education being a top priority. I decided [to give them] a chance to relax, let their hair down, have some good food and just enjoy one another."
Magic Early Learning Coalition of Orange County Holiday Party
Magic Vice President of Shareholder Engagement Ryan DeVos and his wife, Michelle, hosted a party for the children to celebrate the holidays at the Early Learning Coalition on Dec. 18.
Children received a free meal and Magic gift bags during the DeVos' visit – one of several they made throughout the year.
Orlando Magic AdventHealth for Children Hospital Visit
The Magic, team mascot Stuff, community ambassador Nick Anderson, Osceola Magic mascot Swish, Lil Squeezy of the Orlando Squeeze, Ryan and Michelle DeVos, and the 321 Hype Team delivered gifts and holiday cheer to young patients being seen at AdventHealth for Children and nurses on Dec. 12.
Magic Star Tree Underserved Children Holiday Party and Gift Delivery
For the 21st year running, Ryan and Michelle DeVos, with the help of Magic staffers, provided 100 local underserved children from Parramore Kidz Zone with gifts off their holiday wish lists Dec. 9 in the Kia Center.
The youth in attendance were put through a basketball clinic led by Nick Anderson before a curtain dropped and revealed a bevy of gifts waiting on them.
Jett Howard Holiday Shopping Experience
On Dec. 7, Jett Howard treated a gathering of youth from the Alzheimer's Association to a shopping spree at Dick's Sporting Goods, providing each with a $150 gift card to shop the store for whatever they wished for.
Howard has used his situation to support organizations that raise funds toward a cure for Alzheimer's, a disease that his grandmother was diagnosed with in 2017.
Each kid who participated in the shopping spree has a connection to someone with the disease, which currently has no cure.
He's taken part in several other events aimed at stopping the disease, including a Walk to End Alzheimer's Event around Orlando's Lake Eola in October. This was the latest instance of him finding ways to bring cheer and smiles to those who are otherwise effected by the disease.
