WATCH: Magic's Paolo Banchero Makes Cameo in New Jordan Brand "Unbannable" Commercial
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero's personal branding continues growing in his partnership with Jordan Brand.
This summer, the third-year star went with Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic to China on the Jordan Brand's Family Tour. He had a signature logo unveiled during the trip, has custom Player Edition Air Jordan 39s, and recently had Jordan Heir shoes that commemorate his AAU team release for sale in China.
Now, Banchero's latest appearance with the brand comes in a commercial. First airing during Sunday night's broadcast of the Grammy Awards, Jordan reimagined the iconic "Banned" commercial with a new twist in 90-second spot titled "Unbannable."
The commercial features callbacks to the original commercial from Michael Jordan himself and Spike Lee, but also features a modern flare. Appearances come from Doncic, who was recently dealt in a shocking move to the Los Angeles Lakers, Tatum, Williamson and Banchero, but also from performing artists DJ Khaled and Travis Scott, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, and others.
To see the original 30-second commercial which served as a launchpad for one of the most iconic sportswear brands ever, click below.
