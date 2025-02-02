Last-Place Jazz Sweep Season Series over Magic with Lopsided Victory
As February arrived, the Orlando Magic were hopeful to turn the page on a dismal January and start anew.
The Magic had lost 11 of 15 games to start the year — eight times by double figures — and in their own words were "punked" by the Portland Trail Blazers to begin a five-city Western swing. The second stop Saturday in Salt Lake City brought no relief.
Orlando again was non-competitive in a 113-99 loss to the Utah Jazz.
Last-place Utah led by as many as 21 points en route to an 11th win this season — the second-lowest total in the NBA. Two of those precious victories, however, have come against Orlando.
The Magic, now 24-26 overall, have lost eight of nine games and 10 of their last 12. Orlando holds eighth place in the East.
The league's lowest-scoring offense factored into this latest lopsided loss by shooting 30-of-91 from the field (33.0 percent) and 9-of-41 from three (22.0 percent.)
"We talk about it being a make-or-miss league," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. "That's what I saw without looking at the film. You go 9-of-41 [from three], it's tough. A lot of them are great open looks ... It can't derail your defense and you've got to continue to step in and attack."
"As a unit, we didn't shoot it [well,]" Cole Anthony said. "What'd we shoot, 33 percent? From the field, not even from three. It's hard to win a game like that. Unless we're at that same time holding the other team to that same number or something less.
"We gotta fix it," Anthony continued. "I mean, I think it's gonna happen at some point. It's just in our control when we can rectify and change that."
Franz Wagner was not exempt from the poor shooting (8-of-21 field goals), but he finished one point shy of a career-high with 37 by making 18 of 20 free throws. By doing so, he became just the sixth player in franchise history to attempt at least 20 free throws in a single game.
"Just [tried] to be aggressive, get to the paint," Wagner said of his performance. "I think they made a point to not let me get a clean shot, so I went to the free throw line a bunch of times."
Yet, the Magic's other four starters — Paolo Banchero, Anthony Black, Goga Bitadze and Tristan da Silva — combined for only 25 points. Reserve guard Cole Anthony, with 23 points, was the only player to join Wagner in double figures.
Banchero's struggles were especially pronounced. The 2024 All-Star was 4-of-19 from the field, leaving many of his shots short as he finished with nine points.
"Offensively I think we tried to do a lot of good stuff [but] shots didn't fall," Wagner said postgame. "Defensively, I think we can play way better."
On the other side, Jazz guard Collin Sexton's 22 points led a group of six Utah double-figure scorers in the result. Utah was 13 percentage points better from the floor and made 14 of their 35 threes.
Saturday's starting lineup was the 20th different first five that Orlando has used this season. Jalen Suggs missed a third straight game because of a left quad contusion and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was rested.
The decision to rest Caldwell-Pope stemmed from the veteran guard's knees bothering him a bit, Mosley said. With an upcoming three-games-in-four-days stretch, Orlando wants to ensure they keep him fresh in the long run.
Regarding Suggs, Mosley said he believes the fourth-year guard is making progress after being downgraded from questionable to out as he spars with a left quad contusion.
"Tomorrow, we'll look at it, get some court time, and see where he is," Mosley said.
Up Next
The Magic's road trip continues against the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff from the Chase Center is at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 3.
