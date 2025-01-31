Trail Blazers Roll Magic in Lopsided Loss to Open Road Trip
Heading west for a five-game swing, the Orlando Magic hoped to find a spark that would turn the tide on an unforgiving last month.
Entering Thursday's road contest with the Portland Trail Blazers, Orlando was just 4-10 in the month of January and 5-12 since Christmas.
However, it would be more of the same for the Magic, who were boat raced by the Blazers in a 119-90 blowout loss. The West's 13-seed swept the season series over Orlando by a combined 51 points.
The loss dropped Orlando to 24-25 – the first time they've been below .500 since a November 12 win over Charlotte boosted the Magic's record to 6-6.
It was the 20th time this season the Magic have failed to eclipse 100 points. Orlando is 3-17 in such contests this year.
Orlando's worrying trend of wasting strong starts continued Thursday evening. The Magic bolted out to a 10-0 start, showcasing its customary defensive physicality and sustaining its offensive rhythm to score 35 first-quarter points.
Then, a switch flipped. Orlando's tone-setting defense, which was already slipping midway through the first quarter, became less and less formidable. Paired with an Orlando offense that again stagnated as the evening went on, Portland began establishing control.
The Blazers outscored the Magic 34-18 to grab their first lead, then take a nine-point lead into the half. Coming out of the break, Orlando got punished for being flat and was blitzed 29-20 in the third.
Portland led by as many as 30 points in the blowout victory, their 19th win of the year. Led by 23 points from both Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, the Blazers shot 52.6 percent from the field, made 12-of-25 threes and went 25-of-321 from the free throw line.
On the other hand, Orlando shot just 42.0 percent from the field and 5-of-26 from three. Franz Wagner (24 points), Paolo Banchero (21), Cole Anthony (16) and Wendell Carter Jr. (12) finished in double figures, but no one outside of those four scored more than four points.
The Magic were again without Jalen Suggs, who missed his second straight game with a left quad contusion. Without its defensive ace providing his energy, Orlando suffered through lifeless lulls and struggled to contain Portland's guards all evening long.
Portland controlled the points in the paint battle 48-36, had 21 fastbreak points to Orlando's 5, and got 48 bench points to the Magic's 39.
While the Blazers turned the ball over 12 times, the Magic scored just eight points on the turnovers. Orlando, however, surrendered 29 points off their 13 turnovers.
Up Next
The Magic make their lone stop in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz. Tipoff from the Delta Center is at 5 p.m. ET Saturday, Feb 1. Full Schedule
