Magic's Anthony Black Joins Da Silva, McClung as 2025 Rising Stars
Second-year Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black has been added to the Rising Stars player pool for the upcoming 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.
Black joins rookie teammate Tristan da Silva and two-way guard Mac McClung as Magic representatives taking part in this year's event. Da Silva and McClung were announced in the original player pool, which released Tuesday afternoon, and McClung is reportedly participating in the 2025 Slam Dunk Contest.
He's one of three sophomore replacements – Toumani Camara (Portland) and Ausar Thompson (Detroit) the others – as original selections Dereck Lively II (Dallas), Brandon Miller (Charlotte) and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio) will not compete in the Rising Stars game. Rookie Ryan Dunn (Phoenix) is replacing Jared McCain (Philadelphia).
Drafted No. 6 overall in the 2023 NBA draft, the former Arkansas Razorback is averaging 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in a night in 45 appearances (seven starts) this season.
The event takes place on Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. ET. TNT will show the annual event live from the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.
The player pool for Castrol Rising Stars consists of 10 NBA rookies, 11second-year NBA players and seven NBA G League players. The 21 NBA players, selected by NBA assistant coaches, will be drafted onto three seven-player teams (Tuesday, Feb. 4, 4 p.m. on the NBA App and @NBA social platforms). The seven NBA G League players, selected by the league office, will comprise the fourth team. New this season, the winner of the tournament will advance to play in the inaugural NBA All-Star Game tournament.
Prior to this year, 13 players have represented the Magic in the Rising Stars event:
- Anfernee Hardaway (1994, MVP)
- Mike Miller (2001. 2002)
- Dwight Howard (2005, 2006)
- Jameer Nelson (2006, missed due to injury)
- Andrew Nicholson (2013)
- Nikola Vucevic (2013)
- Victor Oladipo (2014, 2015)
- Elfrid Payton (2015, 2016)
- Mario Hezonja (2016)
- Cole Anthony (2022)
- Jalen Suggs (2022)
- Franz Wagner (2022, 2023)
- Paolo Bancheo (2023, 2024)
Trevelin Queen named to G League Up Next Game
All-Star Weekend festivities also feature a spotlight on the G League. Two-way guard Trevelin Queen was selected via fan vote to the NBA G League Up Next Game, which takes place at NBA Crossover in the Moscone Center.
The event features a tournament-style format and will be televised on Tubi and the NBA App at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Queen was named MVP of the 2024 game.
In nine games with Orlando G League affiliate Osceola during the Tip-Off Tournament, Queen averaged 22.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals in 33.3 minutes a game.
He's spent the last couple of months with parent club Orlando, who resigned him in July to a two-way contract. Queen has appeared in 21 games (two starts) with the Magic this season, averaging 5.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 15.8 minutes per game.
