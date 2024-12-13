Latest Magic Status Updates on Paolo Banchero, Jonathan Isaac and Gary Harris
ORLANDO, Fla. – As the Orlando Magic returned to practice Friday at the AdventHealth Training Center, two players weren't visible for the team's session.
One was All-Star forward Paolo Banchero, who coach Jamahl Mosley said was unable to go through Orlando's practice as he works his way back from a torn right oblique.
"He was not able to practice," Mosley said. "He's doing the same ball-handling [and] light movement on the floor, and then just trying to find ways to get the cardio up without applying too much pressure.
"But again, he's just slowly moving his way to touching the court," Mosley added.
Banchero has missed 22 games with the torn abdominal muscle injury he suffered Oct. 30 at Chicago. The third-year pro's initial diagnosis listed him out indefinitely with re-evaluation coming after a four-to-six-week period. During the Magic's five-game road trip in the Northeast, the All-Star forward told Magic on SI and the Orlando Sentinel that he'd returned to the court for light ball-handling and spot-shooting.
While answering questions about Franz Wagner's torn right oblique this past Sunday – Wagner was the other player not at the Magic's Friday practice – Mosley was hesitant to put a timeline on when Banchero could return for Orlando.
"I think that's again why we don't put timelines on it because each guy is unique and each guy is different in the way in which they recover," Mosley said.
In more positive news for Orlando, Jonathan Isaac and Gary Harris – two key reserves who are each dealing with a hamstring issue – were involved in Orlando's session Friday.
Isaac, who's missed three consecutive contests with a right hamstring injury, went through Orlando's practice Friday and "was good."
Harris, who's been absent for eight consecutive games with a left hamstring strain, went "through a little bit of movement to see... what he's able to do.
"But guys are responding well," Mosley said, "and we'll just have to take it more day-to-day to see how they respond from these treatments and going through a little bit of practice.
Both players were seen getting extra shots beyond the conclusion of Friday's practice.
The Magic tipoff a seven-game homestand at the Kia Center on Sunday evening with a game versus the New York Knicks at 6 p.m. ET.
