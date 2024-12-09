Still No Definite Timetable for Paolo Banchero's Return, Magic's Jamahl Mosley Says
ORLANDO, Fla. – Both Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley and forward Franz Wagner fielded questions Sunday about the fourth-year forward's diagnosis of a torn right oblique.
The news came down suddenly Saturday afternoon, and it was the first chance either of them had to speak with the media since then. Questions about their emotions, knowledge of the situation and path forward were addressed. But this injury is not new to the Magic this season.
Earlier this year, All-Star forward Paolo Banchero met the same fate following the team's 102-99 loss at Chicago. Orlando landed in Cleveland, and the former No. 1 overall pick got further testing on the nagging oblique injury that was causing some discomfort. Shortly thereafter, the Magic learned they'd be without Banchero for an indefinite period due to a torn right oblique of his own, and they set off without the 6-10 All-Star for the first extended chunk of time of his career.
As Mosley's pregame availability wound down, he confirmed Magic on SI and the Orlando Sentinel's reporting that, during the team's road trip in Brooklyn, Banchero had lightly begun his ramp-up to a possible return.
MORE: Paolo Banchero back on court as return process begins: 'I'm feeling good'
But, the fourth-year coach said, there's still no definite expectation on when Banchero could be back.
"I think that's again why we don't put timelines on it because each guy is unique and each guy is different in the way in which they recover," Mosley said. "He's responding to the things that we're having him do, which is some ball-handling, some light movement on the court – he's responding to that well. But again, that's why we'll just take it one day at a time and see how he responds each day."
It's been over five seeks since Banchero opened the 2024-25 season – his third NBA go-round – on torrid pace. Through five games, he was averaging 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists on 49.5 FG% and 34.4 3PT% splits – all marks on pace for a career-high. Following a Rookie of the Year campaign in year one and a first-ever All-Star appearance in year two, he possibly projected for an All-NBA slot in year three. Instead, he's now missed too many games to be considered for end-of-year awards,
During an installment of his monthly player diary series, Banchero told ESPN and Andscape's Marc Spears that he felt he could return by Christmas. Orlando, upon his initial injury diagnosis, said he'd be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks and a timetable for a return to play would be determined by how he responds to treatment.
The Magic continue embracing their next-man-up mentality in his and Wagner's absence. But Orlando will certainly be keen to reintegrate Banchero when the time is right.
