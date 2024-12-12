Paolo Banchero Reacts to AJ Dybansta's Statement About Possible Fit with Magic
During a Tuesday morning appearance on "First Take," ESPN's premier morning sports debate program, top 2025 recruit AJ Dybantsa made waves when he turned down traditional blue blood college basketball programs and committed to Brigham Young University.
The Boston-area phenom and recent Utah Prep transfer's commitment to BYU is one of the biggest recruiting wins for an "underdog" program in recent memory. Already signed as a Nike and RedBull athlete, Dybantsa's name, image and likeness value is said to be the highest ever committed to a single prospect. Multiple reports have surfaced that three of his finalists – Alabama, North Carolina and his eventual choice BYU – all offered Dybantsa an NIL figure at or around $5 million.
He's maintained a tight grip on the top spot in the 2025 recruiting class for quite some time. He's also a viable candidate to be selected with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Dybantsa has made it clear that his goal is to one day excel in the NBA. So, shortly after making his public pledge to the Cougars, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith asked Dybantsa if there was a system he felt his playstyle – which Dybsantsa himself called a mix of Tracy McGrady and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – was tailor-made for.
"Spurs and Magic," Dybantsa said with little hesitation.
After explaining his thought process behind how his game would work next to Victor Wembanyama, Dybantsa turned his attention to the Magic.
"Paolo is my guy," Dybantsa said. "I think me and Paolo would just go crazy together."
"Orlando's got a crew," Smith said in response. "They're up-and-coming. I can't ignore that.
"And I like their coach, too. [Jamahl] Mosley knows what he's doing. "
To watch Dybantsa's full segment on First Take, click below.
On Instagram Thursday, the chatter continued regarding Dybantsa and the Magic. Dybantsa reposted a quote graphic from his appearance on the show., saying, "don't let me and p% be onna same squad."
Banchero then reposted Dybantsa's message, then saying, "lol yk they ain't letting that sh*t happen."
The Magic currently possess two first-round picks in the 2026 draft class: their own and a pick swap from either the Phoenix Suns or Washington Wizards. But, the pick is the least favorable in the swap, meaning Orlando doesn't have a clear and direct pathway toward the top of the draft order in 2026.
