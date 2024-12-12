Magic to Host Knicks Sunday, Dec. 15 After NBA Cup Elimination
ORLANDO, Fla. – With the Orlando Magic eliminated from the Emirates NBA Cup knockout round Tuesday night, their attention turned to Wednesday night's corresponding East quarterfinal matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.
In order to reach 82 regular season games, the Magic would face the loser of Wednesday's Hawks-Knicks matchup in Madison Square Garden.
Because Atlanta defeated New York, the Magic will host the Knicks on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Kia Center at 6 p.m. ET. FanDuel Sports Network Florida will broadcast the game.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 12 at 12 p.m. ET. For more information, visit OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.
Orlando sits 17-10 this season and third in the Eastern Conference. New York, after Wednesday's loss, is 15-10 and sits one game behind the Magic in fourth.
These two teams met last week in the East Group A decider of the NBA Cup group stage. The Knicks throttled the Magic, 121-106, but the final score doesn't represent how lopsided the contest was. New York led Orlando by as many as 37 points in the second half of the contest.
Because of the way the Magic's schedule aligns, the contest will be the first of a seven-game homestand that carries Orlando all the way through Dec. 29.
The contest will be the second of four matchups between the two teams, and ensures Orlando will play 41 home and away games each over the course of the regular season.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC, FRANZ LEAN ON ONE ANOTHER THROUGH INJURY: Until he returns, the Magic are supporting Franz Wagner however possible as he deals with a torn oblique. CLICK HERE
- NBA TAKING NOTICE OF MAGIC'S RESOLVE: Down their two best players, the Magic are still turning heads with their impressive play nearly a third of the way into the NBA season. CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO STILL HAS NO DEFINITE TIMETABLE: "I think that's again why we don't put timelines on it because each guy is unique and each guy is different in the way in which they recover," Jamahl Mosley said. CLICK HERE
- NEXT MAN UP MENTALITY FACES TOUGHEST TEST YET: Orlando is navigating a new normal without Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in the fold because of torn obliques. Now, the "real version" of their next-man-up mantra faces its toughest test. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ OUT INDEFINITELY WITH TORN RIGHT OBLIQUE: Bad luck strikes twice for the Magic, as they lose a star for an indefinite period to a torn right oblique for the second time this season. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO'S STARDOM GROWS GIVING BACK IN NYC: Banchero spent his Monday afternoon surprising kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem with a shopping spree at the NBA Store in New York. CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO BACK ON THE COURT: The All-Star forward is making progress toward a return for the first time since tearing his oblique Oct. 30. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.