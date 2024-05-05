The Magic Insider

Magic Star Paolo Banchero Off to Dominant Game 7 Start

Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero is carrying his team in Game 7 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

May 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket
May 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero is rising to the occasion in Game 7 of the team's series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Banchero, a 21-year old second-year pro, scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the first half alone against the Cavaliers, as he helped build a double-digit lead going into halftime.

The Magic led by as much as 18 points, but a run from the Cavs late in the second quarter shrunk that lead to as few as eight.

If the Magic are going to close things out in Game 7, Banchero will have to continue to be himself as he leads his team to the second round.

The Magic lead 53-43 at halftime of Game 7.

