Magic's Anthony Black & Jett Howard Embracing Leadership Role This Summer
ORLANDO — Anthony Black and Jett Howard have gone from rookies trying to find their way a year ago to second-year players leading the charge for the Orlando Magic head into the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas.
With a roster that's mostly comprised of players either trying to break into the league or earn another shot, Black and Howard are the ones most familiar with how the Magic operate and the standard they hold each other to. With the task that lies ahead, Black know his leadership will be needed for as long as he plays this summer.
"It's going to be on display a little bit more," Black said of his leadership on Monday. "You should see me with the ball a little bit and telling my teammates where to go. Talking to my teammates on both ends so I'm happy to show that."
Part of his growth as a leader also comes with guiding the offense. The 6-foot-7 guard, who played in 69 games as a rookie and started 33 for Orlando last season, expects to set the table more on offense and hopes to improve in that area.
"That's your sole responsibility," Black said. "You have the ball in your hand, it's your job to command the floor and get everybody in the right position. [I'm] definitely taking this time to work on that and keep sharpening that too."
Howard is looking to improve on a rookie season he spent most of with the Magic's G-League affiliate, the Osceola Magic. Part of Howard's approach to leading Orlando's summer league team is paying it forward because of the players who took him under their wing in his rookie season.
With what he's learned from players like Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris and Joe Ingles, the 6-foot-8 guard out of Michigan hopes to be there in a similar manner for players like 2024 first-round pick Tristan da Silva and other players looking to make the most of their opportunity in the summer league.
"The guys brought me in last year like family," Howard said. "Showed me the ropes and helped me out from Jalen Suggs to Gary [Harris] to Joe [Ingles]. All of them have been super encouraging and helping me out as vets. I'm nowhere close to where they are as a vet, but just bringing them in and hoping we can build an organic relationship and get some knowledge from me anyway possible."
Magic summer league coach Lionel Chalmers, who has been an assistant with the franchise since 2019, praised the growth he has seen from the 2023 first-round picks while also noting what he hopes to see from them as the summer progresses.
"More communication," Chalmers said. "Using their voice more [and] being willing to help others because they're getting a better understanding of the system and how things run. They're taking steps forward in leadership, which is important."
The Magic begin their NBA 2K25 Summer League schedule in Las Vegas when it faces the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 4 p.m. ET at the Pavilion.
