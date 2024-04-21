'Embrace That Stuff!' Magic Match Physicality in Playoffs vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are recovering after their 97-83 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
The intensity of the game picked up in the second quarter when Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro and Georges Niang picked up technical fouls, while Markelle Fultz picked up a flagrant. Moe Wagner was also seen as an instigator in the physicality, receiving a chorus of boos each time he touched the ball from the second quarter onwards.
Wagner has been known to not shy away from physicality, drawing the third-most charges in the NBA this season behind Golden State Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski and New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson.
"I kind of like it. Embrace that stuff," Wagner said postgame. "I think we've been playing pretty physical basketball all year. So it's nothing special that we got to do. As long as you stay mentally locked in and play possession by possession, I think we put ourselves in a good spot."
Coach Jamahl Mosley also shared the same sentiment and was pleased with how his team handled the situation at-hand.
"I think they handled it very well. I think we continue to talk about how physical it's going to be. And we're okay with that. We did not rattle we did not get frustrated," Mosley said. "We will continue to embrace exactly how physical this game is going to continue to be."
The Magic are back in action tomorrow against the Cavaliers for Game 2. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
